Lush and “Super Mario Movie” pop-up store.Landing at Harbor City LCX | Blog Post

Technology

Elevate your bathing experience! Lush has teamed up with the new “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” produced by Nintendo, Illuminating Entertainment and Universal Pictures to launch a new limited series of products!

From May 17th to 28th, we will hold a pop-up store at LCX in Harbor City, leading everyone into the fantasy “Mushroom Kingdom”, don’t miss it!

Wa-hoo ~ You are now invited to participate in super power-ups! The 2-meter-high giant question mark cube exclusively appeared in LCX, Harbor City, to further enhance your bathing experience, come and check in and embark on an adventure with Mario!

This series exclusively launches Princess Brigitte body mist, Mario and Luigi body wash, and Lush’s first question mark cube bubble bomb. The hidden scented soap will bring you a mysterious surprise!

The giant question mark cube bubble bombs release vibrant aromas and colors, and the hidden scented soaps are all in the shape of different props in the movie, giving you exclusive superpowers!

Gently lather with scented soap on skin and rinse off with lukewarm water for ultra-soft skin. Elevate your bathing experience and immerse yourself in the intoxicating art of bathing!

Lush’s first question mark box bubble bomb~ Each model contains a mysterious scented soap! It is a classic invincible star that is difficult to capture, 6 interesting shapes are waiting for you to collect!

Instantly use the Lush Lens feature in the Lush app to scan your acquired scented soap to unleash your earned super powers and add it to your Wallet. After collecting all 6 scented soaps, you can pre-order “Super Mario Bros. Multipurpose Furo Towel” and download its digital picture!

Lush and “Super Mario Movie” pop-up store details

Venue: LCX Main Entrance, Level 3, Ocean Terminal, Harbor City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Date: May 17-28, 2023

Business hours: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

