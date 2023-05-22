Lush and “Super Mario Movie” pop-up store.Landing at Harbor City LCX | Blog Post

Elevate your bathing experience! Lush has teamed up with the new “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” produced by Nintendo, Illuminating Entertainment and Universal Pictures to launch a new limited series of products!
From May 17th to 28th, we will hold a pop-up store at LCX in Harbor City, leading everyone into the fantasy “Mushroom Kingdom”, don’t miss it!
Wa-hoo ~ You are now invited to participate in super power-ups! The 2-meter-high giant question mark cube exclusively appeared in LCX, Harbor City, to further enhance your bathing experience, come and check in and embark on an adventure with Mario!
Lush has teamed up with the newly released “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” by Nintendo and Guangying Entertainment to launch a new limited series of products!
This series exclusively launches Princess Brigitte body mist, Mario and Luigi body wash, and Lush’s first question mark cube bubble bomb. The hidden scented soap will bring you a mysterious surprise!