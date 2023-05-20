Lush X “Super Mario Movie” pop-up store will land in Harbor City LCX from now until May 28 – 20230520 – HOT PICK

Lush collaborated with “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” to launch a new limited series of products. During the period from now until May 28 at LCX in Harbor City, a giant question mark cube about 2 meters high was set up on site. Photo hotspot. The Brigitte body spray, Mario and Luigi shower gel, and Lush’s first question mark cube bubble bomb in the limited-time store sale series will release aroma and color, and the hidden fragrance will Air soaps are different props in the movie, bringing you a visual experience of electronic bath art.

Lush’s first question mark box bubble bomb, each contains a mysterious scented soap, and the shape of the scented soap comes from the power-up props in the movie, and it emits different aromas. You may wish to use the Lush Lens function in the Lush app, scan the obtained scented soap to release the super power you have obtained, and add it to your electronic wallet. After collecting all 6 scented soaps, you can Pre-order “Super Mario Bros. Multipurpose Furoshi” and download its digital image.

Lush X “Super Mario Movie” pop-up store @ Harbor City LCX

Date: Now until May 28

Time: 10am-10pm

Venue: LCX Main Entrance, Level 3, Ocean Terminal, Harbor City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Note: The information is subject to the announcement of the organizer

