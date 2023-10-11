LY Corporation Unveils List of Music to be Released in Upcoming Game ‘Taiko no Master RHYTHM CONNECT’

LY Corporation and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. have announced the release of the official music video for their new mobile game “Taiko no Tatsujin RHYTHM CONNECT”. The game’s original theme song, titled “RHYTHM CONNECT”, was unveiled on the 11th of this month.

In addition to this exciting news, the list of music that will be available when “Taiko no Master RHYTHM CONNECT” officially launches has been revealed on the game’s official website. Players can look forward to more than 800 songs, including NAMCO original music, popular songs from various genres such as pop, cartoon animation, and VOCALOID.

Fans can now enjoy the official MV of the game’s original theme song “RHYTHM CONNECT” on the “Taiko no Master Official Channel” on YouTube. The music video showcases the fresh early summer atmosphere of Shonan and Enoshima as its backdrop and features vibrant scenes depicting youthfulness. The cast, consisting of Miyoshi Yuuki, Kubota Haruka, and Tojo Mio as “TRIANGLE Dancers”, express the essence of the song through their dance performance. The choreography was created by “PowerPuffBoys”, a renowned professional dancer known for their work with various artists, resulting in cute, powerful, and lyrical dances.

Furthermore, when “Taiko Master RHYTHM CONNECT” is officially launched, players will be treated to a short version of the MV during the game performance of “RHYTHM CONNECT”. The full version of the MV can be enjoyed exclusively on the YouTube channel “Taiko Master Official Channel”.

Exciting news continues as the music of “RHYTHM CONNECT” will be officially released on global music streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Fans worldwide can now listen to the game’s original theme song through their favorite music streaming subscription services.

For more information on the music release and details, including the song name “RHYTHM CONNECT”, the global availability, and the platforms where it can be accessed, visit the game’s official website.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the rhythm and excitement of “Taiko no Tatsujin RHYTHM CONNECT” and experience the joy of music!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

