Lynk&Co 01, preisrunter.at and Motorola Razr 40 (Ultra)

Sunday, 6 p.m., the week is over. You can find out what there was to read at TechnikNews here in TechnikNews Weekly.

This week we reported again on some things from different categories. Starting with a Lynk&Co 01 car test, the week continued with an info article on the new price comparison platform preisrunter.at and ended with details on the new Motorola Razr 40 (Ultra). You can read the most important key points in the following part.

Review of the Lynk&Co 01

The name Lynk&Co is not yet well known in Germany, but the manufacturer is already very popular in some neighboring countries. The plug-in hybrid model 01 has been available since 2017 and comes with the special feature that you don’t necessarily have to buy it, you can also subscribe. Editor Alex’s conclusion: We liked the Lynk&Co 01 in the test. There is a need for improvement in the main elements of the vehicle, which means the brakes and the interaction between the electric motor and the combustion engine.

preisrunter.at starts in Austria

Comparing the prices of technology products, for example, is now child’s play online with misers and the like. When it comes to food prices, which are known to have been getting more and more expensive lately, the whole thing is no longer that easy. This is where the new platform preisrunter.at comes into play. This allows you to quickly research and compare food prices, so you can always see where a product is cheapest. Information is available from stores such as Bipa, Billa, Hofer, Spar and REWE in Germany and is updated several times a day.

Motorola Razr 40 (Ultra) presented

Motorola donated two new devices to the Razr series this week: The Razr 40 and the Razr 40 (Ultra). Both devices differ noticeably from their predecessors in terms of appearance, as the housing is now a lot more rounded. The special feature of the Ultra is the display on the outside, which extends almost completely over the upper part of the back. It also differs from the regular Razr 40 in specs. The details can be found here:

