- M2 Pro MacBook Pro actual measurement｜14-inch performance and mobility? 5 reasons why it is worth starting the M2 Mac mini cost-effective choice Headline Daily
- Apple Mac Mini (M2 chip in 2023) review: a novice outfit that can beat the Boss level Engadget Chinese version
- Apple MBP 2023 16-inch M2 Max real productivity improvement test with Chinese subtitles and Cantonese UNWIRE.HK
- M2 Mac Mini 2023 unboxing test｜Super cost-effective!How to choose with Mac Studio Hong Kong 01
- The first experience of the new MacBook Pro 2023: Is Apple’s new “performance monster” worth starting? Yahoo Kimo News
- View full story on Google News