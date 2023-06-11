M2 Ultra running score appeared! 20% faster than the previous generation, and the Metal score is only 10% behind the RTX 4080 graphics card

Apple officially launched a new generation of the most powerful processor M2 Ultra at the WWDC 2023 event. At that time, it also shared the performance gap with the previous generation M1 Ultra and M2 Max. However, it is official data after all, and many people will definitely want to know whether the actual measurement is true. So strong, recently there have been many M2 Ultra CPU and GPU running scores in the Geekbench database, and it really did not disappoint, just as Apple said it was 20% faster, and the GPU test scores compared with the RTX 4080 are also comparable. Only 10% slower, which is really impressive.

Now in the Geekbench 6 database, you can already find multiple M2 Ultra scores, which can basically be divided into two parts. When the clock frequency exceeds 3,600MHz, the M2 Ultra’s single-core can get about 2832 points, and the multi-core score can reach 21,663. point. When the clock is around 3,000MHz, the single-core score is around 2,311, and the multi-core score is 19,255. Therefore, compared with the previous generation M1 Ultra, the score is about 20% ahead:



For those who want to buy a new Mac Pro, the picture below shows the CPU score of Mac Pro 2019. This machine is equipped with 28 cores of Intel Xeon W-3275M, which is more than M2 Ultra. It was twice as much. At that time, the starting price of Mac Pro 2019 was 12,999 US dollars, and the Mac Pro of M2 Ultra was 6,999 US dollars. In this comparison, the new Mac Pro is really good. Apple also mentioned in the presentation that the new Mac Pro is 3 times faster than the Intel-based model:



Next is the GPU. The M2 Ultra has 76 GPU cores. In the Metal test mode, it got a super high score of 220,674. The Metal score of the previous generation M1 Ultra was 150,407, which means that the M2 Ultra has increased by 46%:



Compared with NVIDIA’s latest generation of high-end graphics card RTX 4080, RTX 4080 scored 245,808 points in the same test, M2 Ultra is only 10% slower, a James Atkinson user also added on Twitter that RTX 4080 has 48 Tflops, while M2 Ultra is 27Tflops , relatively few, but still able to get a score of about 220,000, which is very eye-catching:

@VadimYuryev RTXt 4080 has 48 Tflops and gets 245808 in GB 6. M2 Ultra has 27 Tflops and gets around 220000. Pretty impressive. — James Atkinson (@jimmyjamesuk123) June 10, 2023

Of course, if the M2 Ultra runs other GPU testing software, the results may not be so close to the RTX 4080, but in any case, the M2 Ultra can achieve such a result, which still surprises many people.

At present, Apple in Taiwan has not started selling the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, and those who are interested will have to wait.

Source: Wccftech