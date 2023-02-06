news-main-body”>

After Apple introduced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, it was discovered that the read/write speeds of the SSD on the $1,299 base model with 256GB of storage were significantly lower than the previous-generation equivalent, MacRumors reported.

YouTube channels like Max Tech and Created Tech tested the 256GB version using Blackmagic’s Disk Speed ​​Test app and found the SSD read and write at around 1450 MB/s, faster than a 13-inch MacBook with the M1 chip and 256GB of storage. The Pro was about 50% slower for reading and about 30% slower for writing.

The test data shared by Max Tech is as follows:

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1/256GB) Read speed: 2,900

13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) Read Speed: 1,446

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1/256GB) Write speed: 2,215

13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) Write speed: 1,463

It is understood that Yuryev disassembled the new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro and found that the 256GB version is equipped with only one NAND flash memory chip, while the previous model has two NAND chips, each of 128GB. This difference may explain why newer SSDs are slower.

However, if users spend a little more and choose the 512GB version of the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, they will find that the SSD speed has increased. Apple has not yet responded to the reason for this difference.

According to reports, the M2 has improved performance compared to the M1, especially in terms of GPU. However, since the M2 still uses a 5nm process similar to the M1, its higher frequency and higher specifications bring higher power consumption. In terms of heat dissipation configuration, the M2 MacBook Pro 13 is basically the same as the M1 MacBook Pro 13.

The actual measurement found that the M2 CPU performance release can reach 20W, and the GPU power can reach 13.5W. Fully loaded CPU and GPU alone, the M2 MacBook Pro 13’s cooling solution can handle both, but if the CPU and GPU are stressed at the same time, the package power of the M2 will rise to about 35W, even if the fan reaches the maximum speed of 7300 rpm, it will not be able to maintain With this power, the power consumption of the package will drop to 28-30W, and the chip temperature will be around 98°C.

Equipped with the M2 chip is the new Liu Haiping MacBook Air, which uses fanless passive cooling, and it is estimated that it will be more difficult to control the fully loaded M2 chip.

It is understood that compared to the M1, the M2 still has 8 CPU cores, but the GPU has increased by 2 cores, with a maximum of 10 GPU cores. Apple claims that its multi-threading performance has increased by 18%, the graphics speed has increased by 35%, and it also supports 24GB. Memory, memory bandwidth has also doubled.

The M2 MacBook Pro 13 is now available, starting at 9,999 yuan.

