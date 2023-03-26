The new iPad Pro upgrades the M2 chip. It is also the first model equipped with the M2 chip after the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13.3, especially a tablet computer. What changes does the M2 chip bring? How does it help with productivity? Can it really be used to replace MacBook this time? Or are there no other surprises besides the M2 chip? Let’s explore together.

iPad Pro and iPad Air with M-series chips

In 2021, Apple will apply the M1 chip used on the iMac and MacBook to the iPad Pro for the first time. The model equipped with this model is the iPad Pro, which also makes the distinction between iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air clearer. The iPad Pro is naturally the highest-end flagship machine. However, when the new iPad Air is launched in 2022, it is unexpectedly equipped with an M1 chip, making the specifications of the fifth-generation iPad Air close to that of the iPad Pro. After half a year, the iPad Pro launched the 2022 version and upgraded from the M1 chip to the M2 chip. At that time, only the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13.3 inches used the M2 chip, which undoubtedly opened up the difference between the iPad Pro and other iPads.

iPad Pro (M2), iPad Pro (M1), iPad Air (M1) Core Specifications iPad Pro（M2） iPad Pro 2022(M1） iPad Air（M1） Street model M2 iPad Pro 11Inches M2 iPad Pro 12.9Inches M1 iPad Pro 11Inches M1 iPad Pro 12.9Inches iPad Air 5 issuing time October 2022 April 2021 March 2022 the screensize 11 inches 12.9 inches 11 inches 12.9 inches 10.9 inches Display class Liquid Retina Liquid Retina XDR Liquid Retina Liquid Retina XDR Liquid Retina processor M2 chip M1 chip M1 chip CPU/GPUnumber of cores 8/10 8/8 8/8 Memory 8GB、16GB 8GB、16GB 4GB storage space 128GB、256GB、512GB、1TB、2TB 128GB、256GB、512GB、1TB、2TB 64GB、256GB main camera Dual cameras: 12-megapixel wide-angle, f/1.8; 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, f/2.4; 2x optical zoom ●Optical electric scanner ●Photo Smart HDR 4 Dual cameras: 12-megapixel wide-angle, f/1.8; 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, f/2.4; 2x optical zoom ●Optical electric scanner ●Photo Smart HDR 3 12-megapixel wide-angle, f/1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom ●Photo Smart HDR 3 front camera ●Original depth-sensing camera system, equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, f/2.4 ●Character centering function ●Photo Smart HDR 4 ●Original depth-sensing camera system, equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, f/2.4 ●Character centering function ●Photo Smart HDR 3 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle safety certificate Face ID Face ID Touch ID (power button) Bluetooth 5.3 5.0 5.2 mobile network 5G 5G 5G 5G 5G Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 volume（mm） 247.6×178.5×5.9 280.6×214.9×6.4 247.6×178.5×5.9 280.6×214.9×6.4 247.6×178.5×6.1 weight From 468 grams From 682 grams From 468 grams From 682 grams From 461 grams

6 key features of iPad Pro 2022

Although the iPad Pro is the model with the highest hardware specifications in the iPad series, when the iPad Pro 2022 was released, there were almost no major changes in appearance, screen, and hardware specifications, and two sizes of 11-inch and 12.9-inch were also launched. , so upgrading the M2 chip can be said to be the biggest feature. Especially at the time of publication, only the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13.3 inches used the M2 chip, so it was the first to be equipped on the iPad Pro 2022, which also opened up the difference with other iPads. The following is a look at the new iPad Pro through the 12.9-inch model.

Feature 1: Upgraded M2 chip, excellent GPU performance

When it comes to the features of the new iPad Pro, there is no doubt that it must be an upgraded M2 chip.

The M2 chip is improved based on the M1 chip and is built with the second-generation 5nm process technology. It has an 8-core CPU, including 4 high-performance cores and 4 energy-saving cores, as well as a maximum 10-core GPU and a 16-core neural network engine. . According to the introduction on Apple’s official website, the CPU performance of the M2 chip will be 15% faster than the M1 chip; the graphics processing performance of the GPU will be increased by 35%; the speed of the neural network engine will be increased by 40%. Therefore, when applied to 3D design, augmented reality (AR) models, and high-performance games, it can bring better performance than before.

This iPad Pro has 16GB memory and 1TB storage space specifications. It is actually tested with software in the market. According to Geekbench 5, the single-core performance of the M2 is about 8% higher than that of the M1, and the multi-core performance is about 14%. The growth rate is about 38%, and it is true that the growth rate of GPU is more significant. In the AnTuTu test, the GPU has also grown significantly, and then use 3DMark Wild Life Extreme to test the game performance, which is about 26% higher than that of M1. Intuitively, the new iPad Pro will be smoother than the previous generation when executing apps or games that emphasize graphics performance.

iPad Pro 2022 (M2) and iPad Pro 2021 (M1) Performance Test Comparison iPad Pro 2022（M2） iPad Pro 2021(M1） Geekbench 5 Single-Core 1,866 1,717 Multi-Core 8,549 7,320 GPU 32,944 20,395 AnTuTu CPU 299,153 207,245 GPU 755,975 435,426 MEM 227,110 198,117 UX 172,815 103,314 total score 1,455,053 944,102 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Overall Score 6,800 5,035 Average frame rate 40.7fps 30.8fps

■ Both iPad Pro 2022 (M2) and iPad Pro 2021 (M1) are 16GB memory plus 1TB storage capacity versions.

Feature 2: M2 chip built-in ProRes hardware accelerator

Due to the needs of audio and video creation, when Apple launched the iPad series in recent years, it also emphasized the high degree of support for video editing, which is even more prominent on the flagship iPad Pro. In the M2 chip, the addition of a ProRes hardware accelerator is also an important feature, which means that the new iPad Pro can accelerate the startup when executing ProRes and ProRes Raw files, making the software calculation smoother, and this is also the same as the previous generation of iPad equipped with the M1 chip. Specs that the Pro doesn’t have.

The video file in ProRes 422 HQ format was actually shot on the iPhone 14 Pro Max for the video conversion test. The video file specification is 4K/30fps, the time is 1 minute, and the size is about 5.77GB. Use the iPad version of DaVinci Resolve 18 to convert the file, stack the three-layer time axis, and test the time for ProRes output into H.264, H.265, and ProRes file formats. The conversion can be completed in about 5 to 9 seconds.

Compared with the iPad Air 2022, which is also equipped with the M1 chip, the conversion speed of the ProRe format file is compared. When the iPad Pro 2022 with the M2 chip is converted to the H.264 or H.265 format, the speed can be reduced by about half. However, when outputting the RroRes format, the speed is reduced from 27.43 seconds to 5.7 seconds, showing the advantages of the ProRes hardware accelerator built into the M2 chip. Therefore, if you usually have editing needs in the RroRes format, the iPad Pro 2022 equipped with the M2 chip will be a better choice.

iPad Pro 2022 (M2) and iPad Air 2022 (M1) export ProRe file time iPad Pro 2022（M2） iPad Air 2022(M1） Output H.264Format 8.55 seconds 17.29 seconds Output H.265Format 6.62 seconds 17.81 seconds Output RroResFormat 5.7 seconds 27.43 seconds

■Conversion with DaVinci Resolve 18

Feature 3: Support Wi-Fi 6E specification

In addition to upgrading the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro has also upgraded its wireless network specifications to the latest Wi-Fi 6E. This is Apple’s first product that supports Wi-Fi 6E. The download speed reaches 2.4Gb/s, which is 2 times faster than the previous generation. times.

Wi-Fi 6E is based on the Wi-Fi 6 architecture, where E stands for Extension. It can also be said that Wi-Fi 6E is an extension of Wi-Fi 6. It also uses 802.11ax technology for wireless connection, but new available channels are added by Wi-Fi -Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands are extended to Wi-Fi 6GHz frequency bands to solve the problem of frequency band congestion and provide more stable wireless network connection quality.

However, although the new iPad Pro supports the Wi-Fi 6E wireless network specification, Taiwan has not yet opened the Wi-Fi 6GHz frequency band. It can only be said that the new iPad Pro has the corresponding specifications. After the frequency band is opened in the future, it can be upgraded painlessly. .

Feature 4: Liquid Retina Display XDR (mini LED) display

Although the screen specifications of the new iPad Pro are the same as the previous generation, the Liquid Retina Display XDR display is a unique 12.9-inch specification.

Liquid Retina Display XDR display, that is, mini LED display technology. According to the introduction on Apple’s official website, the Liquid Retina Display XDR display uses more than 10,000 mini LEDs and is divided into 2,596 local dimming LED arrays, which can precisely adjust the brightness according to the screen, so it can present a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1, 1,000 Ni Unique screen brightness, even up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. To put it simply, the application of the characteristics of mini LED display technology can make the bright part of the screen brighter and the dark part darker, and the contrast is more obvious. At the same time, the picture retains more details and can be seen clearly in the sun. It will also be more beautiful than the iPad Pro with Liquid Retina display.

As far as the author’s visual experience is concerned, under the normal light source environment, the color performance is not much different, but under the weak light source environment, the difference can be seen on the screen. The following pictures are also provided for reference, but the screen has been reproduced by the camera And after printing, the color performance cannot be fully presented. It is only for reference. For the actual viewing experience, it is recommended to go to the Apple Store to see it.

Feature 5: Early preview of Apple Pencil suspension function

The new iPad Pro also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, but the new Apple Pencil suspension function is also a unique function of the new iPad Pro. When the Apple Pencil is 12 mm away from the iPad Pro display, the screen can detect the pen tip. The electromagnetic signals sent out allow the M2 chip to interpret these signals to confirm the 3D position of the Apple Pencil and provide a preview function.

The concept is very similar to a computer mouse. As long as the Apple Pencil is on the top of the screen, a “mouse” similar to a mouse will appear. However, there are not too many applications at present, mainly in the interface interaction of iPad OS and the use of built-in apps. , There is little support for third-party apps. In terms of interface interaction, you can see that when the pen tip is above the App icon, the icon will be slightly enlarged; when pointing to the function options in the App, it has the same effect.

In addition, when drawing, the stroke preview effect will also appear. For example, when using the handwriting function of the built-in memo, you can preview the currently selected stroke effect, such as line thickness, color depth and change, and you can pre-display it before you draw. on the screen. However, there is no three-dimensional direction detection yet, that is, it is impossible to judge from the angle of the tip of the Apple Pencil that different stroke effects may appear due to the different direction of the pen.

Feature 6: Dual lens plus optical radar system

Among the current iPad series, only the iPad Pro is equipped with dual cameras, coupled with the LiDAR optical radar scanning system, which can be used for distance, environment detection, and drawing. It is also very helpful for the construction of AR environments. It’s just that the camera specifications haven’t changed much since 2020, and this year, under the M2 chip, it supports the ProRes video format more.

In terms of camera specifications, like the iPhone 11 series, it has a rectangular design, with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, supporting 4K video, smart HDR and other shooting functions. More importantly, configure the LiDAR optical radar scanning system to measure the time it takes for light to touch an object and reflect back, as a distance judgment, and it can measure the distance of surrounding objects about five meters away to strengthen the AR Operating experience, using the built-in rangefinder App to measure objects, you can measure without accurately aligning the position, and the speed and accuracy are quite good.

It’s just that there are still few AR-related applications at present, and most of them are specific work requirements. Therefore, for most users, LiDAR is not necessary. However, if it is a worker who often needs environmental detection and drawing, such as indoor Designers can quickly scan the environment through LiDAR.

Doubts Before Purchasing M2 iPad Pro

Since the iPad Pro is the flagship product in the iPad series, it is the highest-end product in the whole series in terms of specifications and price, even more expensive than the MacBook, so the market naturally holds considerable expectations for it. However, the new iPad Pro launched in 2022 will have a smaller upgrade. Is it worth upgrading? Or who is it suitable for buying? Can it really be used instead of a MacBook? Questions like these are all doubts before purchasing, and the following are answers to several common questions.

Does the new version of iPad Pro really only upgrade the M2 chip?

Indeed, from the appearance point of view, the new iPad Pro is almost the same as the previous generation. With the recent addition of many new colors to Apple’s entire series of products, the iPad Pro is still only available in silver and space gray, and the old and new are placed Together, it is really not easy to distinguish. If you really want to find out the difference, you may see the words “iPad Pro” on the back of the fuselage.

In addition, just like the introduction in the previous section, the upgraded M2 chip is the biggest feature of all the upgrades, but others also support the Wi-Fi 6E wireless network specification and Bluetooth version 5.3, which are all upgrades in specifications, but because Taiwan still has The Wi-Fi 6E frequency band is not open, so this upgrade has no real application at present.

As for the floating function of the Apple Pencil, it is actually unique to the new iPad Pro, but it is also based on the calculation of the M2 chip, and the floating function is not absolutely necessary. At present, it does not provide three-dimensional direction detection, and third-party App There is less support, so the absolute advantage of upgrading is less felt.

Need to buy Apple Pencil and keyboard?

In order to expand the application of iPad, Apple has launched exclusive accessories including smart double-sided folder, Apple Pencil, keyboard-style smart keyboard, and smart keyboard. If there is a need for drawing, the iPad Pro must be paired with the second-generation Apple Pencil to use the hover function. However, if you don’t have the habit of drawing and handwriting, you don’t have to buy it. After all, the price of 4,390 yuan is not cheap.

As for the choice of the keyboard, there are two choices. The smart control keyboard adopts a cantilever design, which can freely adjust the screen to different angles between 80 and 130 degrees. Laptops also have touchpads that can be used. But the weight is about 688 grams. After adding the weight of the tablet, the total weight is about 1.37 kilograms, which is heavier than the 1.24 kilograms of the MacBook Air, and the price is 11,690 yuan.

Another keyboard-style smart double-sided folder is moderate in weight and can be used with the iPad Pro 180 degrees, and the price is 6,890 yuan. It is a relatively good choice to start with, but the typing feel is not as good as the smart keyboard. Therefore, if there is a large amount of text input needs and the budget allows, it is recommended to choose the smart keyboard.

Can the iPad Pro be used to replace a MacBook?

When Apple launched the iPad Pro in 2020, it advertised that “your next computer should not be a computer.” Since its development, the iPad Pro is still equipped with the same M2 chip as the MacBook, but I think the positioning of the two is still different. Rather than saying “replace”, it is better to say “replace”.

The reasons why it cannot be replaced include system, hardware and habits. Although Apple has designed macOS to be more like iPad OS in recent years, it is quite inconvenient to convert the window software operated on the computer into App switching under the accumulation of years of usage habits. Although iPad OS has long supported multi-window display, the logic is still It is different, especially after the computer version of the software is turned into an app, the interface and functions are still very different from the computer version in consideration of the touch operation and the limitation of the displayable space.

The advantage of the iPad Pro is that it is light and easy to carry. The premise is that there is no smart keyboard. When you want to go out easily, you can use the iPad Pro instead of the MacBook for surfing the Internet, watching dramas, and drawing. It is very convenient to pair it with an Apple Pencil. You can even mark the key points more intuitively by handwriting; but under heavy work requirements, when a large amount of text input is required, professional software or complex operations are required, the design of the notebook is still more suitable.

Of course, everyone has different habits, and there will be no standard answer. If the usage requirements on the MacBook can be completely replaced by the iPad Pro, that’s okay. After all, Apple also launched a smart keyboard for iPad Pro, which is like a laptop mode when combined.

Is it time to upgrade your iPad Pro? Or choose iPad Air?

There are three iPad models equipped with M-series chips, namely iPad Pro 2021 (M1), iPad Air 2022, and iPad Pro 2022 (M2). There are also differences, such as memory, screen, camera…etc. In addition, the price difference between the three models is not small. The cheapest is naturally the iPad Air starting at 19,900 yuan, while the iPad Pro 2021 (M1) has been removed from the official website. The current retail price of the 12.9-inch is about 3,000 yuan lower than the recommended price . Therefore, the price difference with the new iPad Pro can reach about 6,000 yuan.

If you look at the price, the iPad Air is naturally the best price to start with, but the M1 chip is a product from two years ago after all, the speed is a bit slower, and it does not support ProRes hardware accelerators. The iPad Air has a very good price/performance ratio. Of course, if you add about 3,000 yuan to your budget, you can now buy the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (M1), which is also a pretty good choice.

If there is a need for a large screen, it is natural to choose the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With Apple’s recent frequent product updates, it is natural to buy new rather than old, but the price difference of 6,000 yuan is not much, and it still depends on one’s own economic situation. But if you already have the M1 version of iPad Pro, you can still handle daily operations, so you can skip this upgrade.

Prices of iPad Pro 2021 (M1), iPad Air 2022, and iPad Pro 2022 (M2) iPad Air 5(M1） iPad Pro 11inch (M2） iPad Pro 12.9inch (M2） 64GB Wi-Fi 19,900 yuan ✗ ✗ Wi-Fi+5G 24,900 yuan ✗ ✗ 128GB Wi-Fi ✗ 27,900 yuan 37,900 yuan Wi-Fi+5G ✗ 32,900 yuan 42,900 yuan 256GB Wi-Fi 24,900 yuan 31,400 yuan 41,400 yuan Wi-Fi+5G 29,900 yuan 36,400 yuan 46,400 yuan 512GB Wi-Fi ✗ 38,400 yuan 48,400 yuan Wi-Fi+5G ✗ 43,400 yuan 53,400 yuan 1TB Wi-Fi ✗ 52,400 yuan 62,400 yuan Wi-Fi+5G ✗ 57,400 yuan 67,650 yuan 2TB Wi-Fi ✗ 66,400 yuan 76,400 yuan Wi-Fi+5G ✗ 74,400 yuan 81,650 yuan