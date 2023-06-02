Mac Mini with M2 Pro and 512GB SSD on offer on Amazon

A few days before WWDC, which will kick off on June 5, 2023, Amazon offers a very interesting offer on the Mac Mini in the version with M2 Pro and 512GB SSDwhich can be purchased at a very attractive price compared to the list price.

Details below:

Mac mini computer desktop con Chip M2 Pro with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU: 16GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, Gigabit Ethernet: 1399.99 euros (1579 euros)

The delivery, at no additional cost, is guaranteed for Tuesday 6 June 2023 for those who place the order today. Amazon also offers the possibility of making the payment in five or twelve monthly installments with zero interest and zero interest, to be chosen directly at the time of payment.

According to rumors leaked in the last few hours, during WWDC 2023 Apple could present several models of new Macs, even if the possibility that the M3 chip that has been discussed for some time is excluded.

As has also happened in other circumstances, however, the Seattle giant has not offered any type of indication on the expiration date of the promotion and for this reason the advice is to place the order quickly in case of interest so as not to miss this very attractive price.