Mac Studio 2023 M2 Ultra actual measurement｜Monster-level performance!Actual work of film editing

Mac Studio M2 Ultra 2023 actual measurement｜This year’s WWDC23 is of course the most eye-catching Vision Pro and the 15-inch MacBook Air, but for creative workers, the new version of Mac Studio is believed to be one of the key points. Replaced with the latest M2 Max/M2 Ultra chip, the performance is believed to be greatly improved! This time, the reporter got the M2 Ultra version Mac Studio work test in advance to see how powerful the new machine is!



The configuration of the Mac Studio that the reporter received last year was M1 Max + 64GB memory + 2TB SSD storage. After using it for one year, it is still very satisfactory regardless of the speed of multimedia creation, shooting, and editing. The Mac Studio obtained by the reporter this year is greatly upgraded compared with last year. The M2 Ultra is equipped with 128GB Ram + 4TB SSD. The reporter immediately spent several days on actual work, including daily work, editing, and editing. In addition, he ran scores with different software to see how much the performance of the new machine has been upgraded.

M2 Ultra Mac Studio Work Test (Photo by Huang Baoying)

2023 Mac Studio Measured Specifications

– M2 Ultra 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine

– 128GB Ram+ 4TB SSD



The appearance and packaging are exactly the same as the previous generation (photo by Huang Baoying)

Before the official test, let me mention the performance difference between the official M2 Max/Ultra and the previous generation:

Mac Studio with M2 Max vs. M1 Max

– Increased rendering speed by up to 50% when motion graphics designers use After Effects.

-Developers use Xcode to create a new version of the app at a fast speed, and the performance is improved by up to 25%.



Mac Studio with M2 Ultra vs. M1 Ultra

– When 3D painters use “Octane”, the rendering speed is increased by up to 3 times.

– Faster than ever for colorists using DaVinci Resolve. 50% faster video processing.



Moreover, Mac Studio equipped with M2 Ultra supports up to six Pro Display XDRs, and is equipped with advanced built-in wireless technology. Wi-Fi 6E brings download speeds twice as fast as the previous generation; while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. The back of the Mac Studio, like its predecessor, features four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, an upgraded HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. There are two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front of the fuselage, making it easier to import photos and videos.

Front-facing Thunderbolt 4 x 2 for extremely fast transfer speeds. (Photo by Huang Baoying)

The reporter used the Mac Studio of the new M2 Ultra for a few days to test the work, including daily drafting, shooting, editing videos, etc. In addition, the scores of the new machine were actually run with a number of different benchmarking software. You can see How “monster” is the new machine?

Mac Studio 2023 M2 Ultra running score measurement

The reporter first used Geekbench 6 as the processor score. The M2 Ultra scored 2822 for single-core and 21478 for multi-core. Compared with the previous generation M1 Ultra’s single-core 2400 and multi-core 18000, the score has increased by about 20%. In terms of GPU running points, OpenCL scored 131,029 points and Metal scored 222,062 points, compared with the previous generation of OpenCL with about 90,000 points and Metal with 170,000 points, a significant increase of more than 3-40%.

Next, using GFXBench Metal’s (4K Aztec Ruins High Tier Offscreen) test, it achieved 21338.1 Frame (331.852 FPS), which is about 30% higher than the previous generation M1 Ultra’s 16805 Frame (261.4 FPS).

SSD access speed comparison, using Blackmagicdesign’s Disk Speed ​​Test, the read speed is 5757.2MB/s, the storage speed is 7015.2MB/s, and the previous generation’s read speed is about 5400MB/s, and the storage speed is 6300MB/s. promote.

Finally, try the CINEBENCH R23 actual running score. The current generation scores about 27,000 points, which is about 10% higher than the previous generation’s 23,000 points.

Mac Studio 2023 M2 Ultra Work Test and Purchase Suggestions

Next, the reporter tested the work for several days. No matter how many tasks he worked, he opened dozens of Chrome pages at the same time, and opened Photoshop and Premiere clips at the same time. There was no sense of delay at all, and it was very smooth. And when you open Photoshop, you can open more than a hundred high-definition photos at the same time, and the opening and modification speed is very fast, and it is also very fast when using the AI ​​image holding and retreat functions at the same time. If you want to have a numerical difference, the reporter edited a 4K video of about 8 minutes on the Mac Studio of the previous generation M1 Max, and the output time was about 2 minutes and 27 seconds, while on the new M2 Ultra Mac Studio, the output time was nearly doubled. , it only takes 1 minute and 11 seconds to complete. Even under such a heavy workload, it can be more than enough. I believe that no matter how much work, M2 Ultra Mac Studio should be able to fully handle it. For multimedia creators, it’s definitely an option worth upgrading.

Under multi-tasking work, the new Mac Studio still performs well.

Of course, the entry-level model of M2 Max is priced at $16,499, while the basic model of M2 Ultra is priced at $32,999. How should I choose when purchasing? In fact, the processing performance of M2 Max is already very powerful, which is enough for small and medium-sized multimedia creation work; but if you need to edit a large number of 4K or even 8K videos every day, or produce a large number of 3D module animations and need the shortest time Completed users who don’t mind paying more than 10,000 yuan to buy “time”, M2 Ultra is indeed the best choice for everyone.