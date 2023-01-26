Maybe let’s start by saying that we’ll follow up with the benchmark data listings more directly once the various tests are updated by key software developers. But this afternoon, the press near and far will have their say, so we’re here to share some impressions and pass judgment right off the bat.

It’s actually quite easy. In our original review of Apple’s new MacBook Pro, we called it “the best laptop ever,” and this newer version does just that. This is of course an exaggeration, and a cautionary fact, as not all consumers are looking for the same specs, use cases, or design features.

So what the hell are we talking about? Well that’s when we noticed that the MacBook Pro, thanks to a thicker chassis, longer battery life, an utterly brilliant display and the gorgeous M1 Pro and M1 Max dies, is what Apple has been trying to do for over a decade A kind of pinnacle. It’s a machine with the best display, longest battery life, and all the horsepower most people can only dream of, assuming their particular workflow is updated to Mac Silicon.

Likewise, there’s really no finger pointing at the new 2023 MacBook Pros. We provided an M2 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch for testing, which has 12 CPU cores, 19 GPU cores, 32GB of unified RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Additionally, we have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, a full-size SD card reader, and what Apple claims is 22 hours of battery life.

The chassis remains impeccable. It is industrial, well built, spacious and traditional, in the safest possible way. The fingerprint reader is frictionless to use, the Magic keyboard is comfortable, and Apple’s Force trackpad is still the best on the market.

It’s the same Liquid Retina XDR panel with over 1,600 nits of brightness, 120Hz, P3 calibrated colors and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Yes, the screen is 3456×2234. There’s no other way to say it; the length of these displays is much better than those on the market, and while gaming laptops and Asus’ ProArt line can keep up, it’s a huge sacrifice in battery life.

The 2 inch with the M16 Pro that we have should be the sweet spot for battery life and we can happily report that in one of our video playback tests the machine ran for over 22 hours before giving up which is A new edit record.

What we can say about the new M2 Pro die, which we will delve into in a follow-up test, is that at the time of writing it gave us a good 2004 in single-core and 15324 in multi-core on GeekBench 5. That’s up from the 12,955 we got with the M1 Pro last year. All in all, we ended up somewhere in CineBench R23, Handbreak, Blender, and GeekBench, and Apple’s own estimate of a 20% increase was correct. You can also put it another way; you can get the performance of the M1 Max in the cheapest MacBook Pro 14 with the artificially limited M2 Pro.

To achieve these results, the M2 die also used more power, we saw an increase of roughly 15%, although it did not result in a hotter chassis than the previous generation. Not only does the ventilation take a lot to kick in, but overall the machine actually stays cool at all times.

Any complaints here? Well, they’re not cheap, and we know that. They’re supposed to be cheaper, but they’re not. Also, it’s crucial to check that MacSilicon directly supports the specific applications and processes you need from your MacBook Pro. If not, then a lot of the core horsepower you expect won’t be there, as the architecture will require a Rosetta layer to translate and provide compatibility.

But what else? Build quality, keyboard, trackpad, battery life, display, horsepower, ease of use—it’s the complete package, and there’s still a long way to go here.