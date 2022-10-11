In recent years, many friends have begun to try to play the self-assembled keyboard, but the cost of the self-assembled keyboard is generally high, and the cost is too high for users who just want to try it. The new brand Machenike, which has recently arrived in Hong Kong, has many keyboards with interchangeable shaft designs, and the most expensive model is only $619, and the entry-level model is as low as $299. It already has a complete set of keyboards and offers shaft replacement designs. , in the future, players can freely replace other shafts, which are suitable for new users to choose.

CK600 100 key three mode

The 100-key special specification not only has an important number key part, but also saves space and reduces the size of the keyboard as much as possible. The connection part supports wired, Bluetooth and 2.4G wireless connections at the same time, and users can freely choose the connection method that suits them. The keyboard part adopts an interchangeable shaft design, and supports 3-pin and 5-pin specifications at the same time, so there is more freedom when replacing the shaft body in the future. In addition, in order to mute sound, sound-absorbing foam has been added to the bottom plate before leaving the factory. In addition, the keyboard also supports RGB ambient lighting design, providing 22 types of lighting effects.

Many users of wireless keyboards will worry about battery life. The CK600 supports 35 days of battery life, even gamers can fully meet the usage requirements.

Feather shaft (like red shaft) / tea shaft

MSRP: $549

K600 Gen 2 68-key compact debut

There may be some users who rarely use the F1 – F12 keys. When the popular K600 launched the new Echo Blue color, it also launched a 68-key version at the same time, greatly reducing the size of the keyboard. And it also has a built-in 2,000 mAh battery, providing wired, Bluetooth and 2.G three connection capabilities. Of course, the most important switch shaft design is also provided, so that users can directly buy the most suitable keyboard for themselves.

Although it is a small keyboard, there is no reduction in function. 22 modes of RGB lighting effects and full-key conflict-free design are integrated into the keyboard.

White axis / Red axis

MSRP: $499 (68 keys), $619 (100 keys)

CKM500 Kit

Want to work and study happily? A beautiful keyboard is of course indispensable. The CKM500 kit is sure to satisfy you. The retro keycaps and the ultra-thin body make the design different from the general traditional keyboards. The bundle already includes a keyboard and mouse, and they’re all wireless, with up to 15 days of operation per charge.

MSRP: $199

Machenike Gaming Mouse Limited Time Offer

From September 26th to October 14th, Machenike gaming-grade mouse offers a listing discount, Machenike M7 Gen 2 gaming mouse, with up to 10,000 DPI, plus 30 million long-life micro-buttons, 12 hours of long battery life . The original price is $299, and you can have it for $199 during the promotion period.

If you want to know more, please visit the following website: https://bit.ly/3xOdJkm

