macOS 14 (Sanoma) shown at WWDC 2023: the innovations

Apple also presented macOS 14 (Sanoma) at today’s WWDC 2023. It brings these new features with it.

Some of the innovations from iOS and iPadOS also make it to the new macOS. For example, improved autocorrect, changes in iMessage and more.

Widgets

The first innovation starts with the widgets. These are no longer displayed in an extra drawer, but can also be moved to the desktop with macOS 14. So full of Windows 7 and Windows Vista vibes.

In addition, widgets are synchronized with other Apple devices. Means that widgets in macOS that are provided by apps on the iPhone can also be used. Unlock the car with the car app on the iPhone directly on the Mac? No longer a problem – to give an example.

Game Mode

When it comes to gaming, many continue to rely on a Windows device. Apple would like to change that with a small change: The game mode is new, which gives the current game on the Mac the highest priority for CPU and GPU. This restricts all background activity, which in turn reduces audio latency, among other things. The new feature works with every game.

presentation mode

With the new “Presenter Overlay” you can now share your content even more creatively in video conferences. For example, you can display the camera directly in front of the content, automatically generated by macOS. Or slide it next to the presentation slide as a “bubble”. This feature is also possible in third-party apps like Teams, Zoom, and WebEx — not just iMessage.

Safari

There are new privacy features for Safari. New is the sharing of passwords and passkeys, a private mode that can be automatically locked when inactive and a new URL tracker block mode. There are also new profiles for logging into the same sites with different accounts, such as a work and private account. In addition, it is also new to place websites as a web app directly on the dock from macOS 14 – a bookmark as an app, so to speak.

macOS 14 availability

Starting today, developers can test macOS 14. The public beta is coming next month, the final version in autumn.

