Home Technology macOS, iOS, tvOS updated to support multiple Nintendo Classic controllers
Technology

macOS, iOS, tvOS updated to support multiple Nintendo Classic controllers

by admin
macOS, iOS, tvOS updated to support multiple Nintendo Classic controllers

Although Apple has not officially announced it, it turns out that they have secretly brought good news to gamers recently, adding support for the Nintendo Classic series of game controllers in the iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS updates launched this Monday. Developer Steve Troughton was the first to share his remarks on Twitter, and the website MacStories also tested and confirmed it.

Troughton said that after the iOS and tvOS were upgraded to version 16.1, his Switch can be connected to use the Nintendo Super Classic controller. He believes that the red and white consoles and the N64 version of the Classic controller are also supported. MacStories later tested the N64 version of the Classic controller, which proved to be compatible with the new version of the system mentioned above.

iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV users can use the controller to control a variety of supported games, including games in the Apple Arcade subscription service not available in Hong Kong, as long as they connect to the Nintendo Classic controller via Bluetooth.

Data and image source: appleinsider

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple blurs the boundaries between hardware and software

You may also like

Chrome v107 browser officially launched, supports HEVC /...

EVGA’s anger and NVIDIA cards may now kneel...

Half quarter profit disappoints Wall Street

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of...

Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink...

“Dragon Age 4” Alpha version completed, “Mass Effect”...

Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink...

HTC Wildfire E Plus, a former Android brother,...

The production team ensures that the types of...

The production team ensures that the types of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy