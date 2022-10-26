Although Apple has not officially announced it, it turns out that they have secretly brought good news to gamers recently, adding support for the Nintendo Classic series of game controllers in the iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS updates launched this Monday. Developer Steve Troughton was the first to share his remarks on Twitter, and the website MacStories also tested and confirmed it.

Troughton said that after the iOS and tvOS were upgraded to version 16.1, his Switch can be connected to use the Nintendo Super Classic controller. He believes that the red and white consoles and the N64 version of the Classic controller are also supported. MacStories later tested the N64 version of the Classic controller, which proved to be compatible with the new version of the system mentioned above.

Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch 😄 I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mfkTIHpXun — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 24, 2022

iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV users can use the controller to control a variety of supported games, including games in the Apple Arcade subscription service not available in Hong Kong, as long as they connect to the Nintendo Classic controller via Bluetooth.

Data and image source: appleinsider

