macOS Sonoma, Apple brings iPhone widgets to Mac…

macOS Sonoma is the new version of the operating system for Mac presented by Apple at WWDC 2023. Among the novelties are the interactive widgets on the desktop, with the ability to use those on your iPhone as well. And then there are the new animated screensavers that turn into wallpapers and so much more. The update will be available for developers from today and for the general public from July. THEThe official release is scheduled for autumn.

I interactive widget they are one of the main features of macOS Sonoma. These are small applications that display useful information or allow you to control connected devices. Furthermore, the widgets are compatible with iPhone thanks to the Continuity functionwhich allows you to use the same widget on both devices if they are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Also new to macOS Sonoma are the new mobile screensavers, which are high-resolution videos showing natural or urban landscapes. These screensavers can also be set as desktop wallpaper, ccreating a dynamic and realistic effect. Screensavers are synchronized with the time of day and change according to the season.

Safari improves private browsing, which guarantees superior protection while browsing both from trackers and from people who could access the user’s device. Additionally, private browsing windows also lock when users aren’t using them, allowing them to keep tabs open even when they step away from the device.

Profiles help users to stay organized by offering a way to separate navigation between topics, keeping cookies, history, extensions, tab groups and bookmarks separate. Users can access the same site with both work and personal accounts and quickly switch between them.

Finally, Safari also allows for the creation of web apps that behave like regular apps, putting users’ favorite sites at their fingertips and providing a streamlined toolbar for an app-like experience.

It also improves the gaming experience, thanks to the Game Mode to prioritize the CPU and GPU. And then there are many new features such as the ability to easily manage PDFs, use Siri by simply saying “Siri” (without “Hey”) and much more. All possibilities available in beta for developers, in public beta from next month. The general release will come in the fall.