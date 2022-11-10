Apple officially launched the macOS Ventura 13 version at the end of October, allowing users to upgrade their Mac experience to a whole new level. Earlier today, in addition to the iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updated versions, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.0.1 minor update version, mainly to fix security vulnerabilities.

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Update

The macOS Ventura 13.0.1 version released by Apple today is mainly a small update for the macOS Ventura operating system that was officially launched at the end of October. Apple pointed out that this update mainly fixes two security vulnerabilities on the Mac. All users are advised to install the update as soon as possible. .

How to Update macOS Ventura 13.0.1

Settings > General > Software Update

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Update Details

This update contains bugfixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

