This year, Apple released new Mac mini and MacBook Pro products. Mac now supports smooth driving of 8K displays. Apple shared guidelines for using these high-resolution displays on Mac. In addition, this year’s new Mac can have a higher 4K refresh rate, up to 240Hz, and support variable refresh rate (VRR).

Apple’s new M2 Pro processor is faster and more powerful than the M2 processor, and supports higher-resolution displays. The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro devices launched in 2022 are equipped with M2. This year MacBook Pro configurations and some high-end configurations of the Mac mini are equipped with M2 Pro / Max processors. If Mac mini users want to use an 8K display, they need to have an M2 Pro processor version, because the entry-level configuration of the standard M2 processor is cost-effective.

In addition, users will need to purchase an external monitor that supports 8K or 4K / 240Hz capabilities. There aren’t many options for 8K desktop monitors available on the market right now, at least not with the required HDMI connectivity, although there are plenty of 8K TVs out there.

Apple officially stated that users must use an ultra-high-speed 48Gbps HDMI cable to use 8K or 4K / 240Hz output. Apple recommends connecting the HDMI cable directly to the HDMI port on a monitor or TV. Although not specified in the official documentation, the HDMI port on the display side is compatible with HDMI 2.1, as older versions of HDMI do not have the required bandwidth.