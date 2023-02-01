Home Technology MAD Lions unveils its new Valorant roster
Spanish esports organization MAD Lions have announced their return to the competitive Valorant arena. Joining the North American division, the team has signed former Dark Ratio players and will be looking to play first in this week’s Challengers 2023 Split 1 competition.

As for who makes up the MAD Lions team, we’re told it will consist of the following players:

  • Adam “Ange” Milian

  • Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro

  • Taylor “drone” Johnson

  • Justin “Trick” Sears

  • William “Will” Cheng

Signed Jornen “MoonChopper” Nishiyama as the roster coach.

As for this week’s Challengers tournament, you can see all the action when it kicks off tomorrow night, justit’s here

