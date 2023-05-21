Maddalena Adorno: “The elixir of youth is in our cells”

All episodes of Beautiful Minds

“In the future, none of us will celebrate his birthday anymore. What will count will no longer be the chronological age of an individual, but the biological age. Every morning our toothbrush will collect a biological sample that will tell us if we are going back or forward in years. Based on this we will change our lifestyle. We will not be immortal. But we will live healthy for a long time. Why we will be able to rejuvenate our tissues“.

She is Madeleine Adorno. He discovered that there is a rejuvenation program in our cells that can be awakened. A huge therapeutic potential. And she understood it starting from the study of Down’s Syndrome. This research was considered one of the major breakthroughs in Medicine at Stanford in 2013 and received several million research grants from CIRM, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine in California.

Then it has created a startup in Silicon Valley, joined YCombinator, raised capital. And now she’s come to what she calls “the moment of truth.”

“The first clinical trial is 18 months away. And the good news is that we want to move part of our R&D activities to Italy.”

Scientist, founder, teacher, mother. 40 years old, Madeleine he founded Dorian Therapeutics with another Italian woman, Benedetta di Robilanta biotech that doesn’t want us to age as it didn’t age Dorian Gray in the famous novel by Oscar Wilde. Is developing a generation of drugs that reactivate the youth programs present in our tissues. Drugs based on a technology he developed and patented at Stanford University. It is a completely new approach to treating the diseases of aging.

“There are a lot of stories that start with: ‘I’ve wanted to do this all my life’ or ‘I’ve never wanted to study anything else’. That’s not my case. I just wanted to have contact with the patients. As a child I used to see the country doctor of my small town in the Vicenza area always go around by bike to make everyone understand that a certain lifestyle was important. He made the house calls when no one came to the patients’ homes. He always went around the village. I looked at him and thought: this man is the example of someone who has a positive impact on people.”

Degree and PhD in medical biotechnology in Padua. During the years in university he published in scientific journals, from Nature a Sciencemany articles devoted to a new way to study cancer, which will lead you to Stanford. “Even within a tumor, not all cells are the same. There are cells that are more important than others. They are called cancer stem cell, cancer stem cells. And the best center in the world for this kind of study was Stanford. I left for California to work with Professor Michael F. Clarke and study stem cells and cancer stem cells.”

Meanwhile Maddalena also enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine. She who she will then abandon. Because in her studies she begins to observe a curious thing. “I’ve noticed that there isn’t a single person who has Down’s Syndrome and breast cancer at the same time. I asked myself: Why?”.

“Studying people with this syndrome, I later realized that they had aspects of accelerated aging. They often suffer from Alzheimer’s, diabetes, osteoporosis. And they also have fewer stem cells. I wanted to understand how all these pieces connected together. After years of study, I realized that there is an excess of an epigenetic regulator of aging on chromosome 21 (people with Down syndrome have three copies of chromosome 21.) And I saw that when that regulator was restored to normal epigenetic, the symptoms of premature aging disappeared”.

From this study, Maddalena moves on to the study in the general population and discovers that this is a powerful regulator of aging. But the difficulties are endless. “I’m halfway on this journey that like Ulysses has to face a sea full of dangers”.

In 2008, Maddalena is already at Stanford. The plan is to stay there for a year. 15 years go by and it’s still there. “Studying people with Down syndrome from an academic point of view was a risky project. It was not the norm, and it was not my field of expertise. But I was at Stanford, the resources were there and it could potentially be interesting . I wanted to take the risk of doing something no one was thinking about. You know that story that when you’re in the dark you can only find your keys where the lamp is? Here you have to hope that the keys are there. I I moved the lamp post. And I have found wonderful things.

“This it is a process that already exists in the cells, we have only learned to awaken it. We are activating something that is already intrinsic in our genetic and epigenetic program. We have tested it on various diseases, we have published a paper on Alzheimer’s, our first clinical trial will be in osteoarthritis, we have tested kidney diseases. On all these issues we see a resounding effect.”

Australian husband, two children with three citizenships, initially no connection with Italy. Then a few years ago things changed. “We started working with Lucio Rovati, the president of Rottapharm, who not only invested in Dorian, but supported our activities with great enthusiasm and concrete help.

What does your story teach?

“My story teaches a look for where you feel it makes sense to look. If your instincts lead you in one direction, follow that direction, even if you don’t know what you’ll find. Studying longevity is not just science. It is a cultural and social revolution with which we are dealing. The population is aging more and more, in a few years it will become a big problem. We have to prepare. As? In Silicon Valley we constantly ask ourselves what technology, what society, what politics can do?”

So he felt the moral duty to teach stanford first class of Aging and Longevityfor Stanford Continuing Studies, a center that provides long-term education for all ages.

“What I always try to convey is that at the moment there are things we can do about aging and none of them involve a pill that fixes everything. Delaying aging means changing your lifestyle. And that requires commitment and perseverance. I myself have changed my lifestyle, I play sports almost every day, I narrow my eating window from noon to 8 in the evening, I fast three days a month. It has been shown to have many effects on cellular metabolism and maintaining the “cleanliness” of our cells”.

What made the difference for you?

“Being able to take a risk and bring light where there was none, look where others weren’t looking. From a strategic point of view, it seemed crazy: many said to me, what are you doing?”.

Among the many beautiful things in this story is the friendship between Maddalena and Benedetta. They know each other at Stanford, where they both work. By a strange coincidence that will seal their fate, they are expecting a child at the same time.

For Maddalena it is the first child. For Benedetta it is the second. “We met during the weeks of maternity leave and discussed the commercial potential of my patent. Understanding how to regulate stem cells means understanding how to regulate ageing: why not start a startup?”.

So for fun they put together a minimum pitch, they apply to YCombinator, the strongest accelerator in the world where only 2% of those who try it enter. They both have a newborn at home and are coping. Both will have another child shortly after the launch of Dorian. “That pitch was a test ride for us, but instead they took us and immediately told us: In or Out. It meant quitting Stanford, with the (relative) security that an academic job offers you”.

They leave Stanford, they found Dorian. They manage to convince investors “They said to us: aren’t you running away?”. They raise 10 million in capital and demonstrate that it is possible. “A newly pregnant founder mom is not an obstacle. It’s proof of dedication.”