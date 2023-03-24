The brand-new mobile game “Dawn of Victory” takes the ship spirit girl as the theme, and pursues a game mode with high dodge and low fault tolerance. The development team takes “technical flow” as the starting point, and combines elements such as 3D barrage shooting combat, collection system, training mode and RPG, aiming to bring you a refreshing gameplay. The technical team from Hong Kong said frankly that they hope that the game can add new impact to the theme of “Spirit of the Ship”.

The first animated image PV of “The Moment of Victory at Dawn” was also released simultaneously today, allowing players to take the lead in understanding the animated images of the girls! The development team even specially invited a luxurious lineup of voice actors, so that players can fight side by side with more than a hundred “ship spirit” girls such as Shimakaze, Akagi, and Prince Eugen in the game!

The launch time of “Dawn: Moment of Victory” will be announced soon, and players are expected to experience the new surprises of 3D barrage shooting from this game that focuses on “strategy” and “controllability”!

“Dawn of Victory” official website: http://dawn.csoft.com.hk

“Dawn Moment of Victory” Facebook fan group: https://www.facebook.com/dawn.csoft/