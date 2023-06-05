Halle Bailey isn’t the only teenage girl in the pond, copy mill The Asylum has prepared its own The Little Mermaid, which is out now on streaming platforms and a handful of movie theaters (yes, really). This animated adventure takes inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales and was made on a modest budget – like all their other films.

Other “fantastic” games from Asylum over the past year include: Top Gunner: Dangerous Zone, Battle for Pandora, Jurassic Domination, and Thor: War of Thunder – a true collection of gems. But, it has to be said, no matter what you think of them or their work, patronage’s tactics work. A synopsis of their The Little Mermaid can be read below, and the trailer can be found here.

In this “half fish” out-of-water animated adventure, a mermaid princess bargains with a sea witch to become human. On land, the princess discovers how much she loves the surface world and must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice to stay there.

What do you think of the Madhouse movie, your favorite movie?