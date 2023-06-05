Home » Madhouse’s Little Mermaid knockoff is now available to stream – Gamereactor
Technology

Madhouse’s Little Mermaid knockoff is now available to stream – Gamereactor

by admin
Madhouse’s Little Mermaid knockoff is now available to stream – Gamereactor

Halle Bailey isn’t the only teenage girl in the pond, copy mill The Asylum has prepared its own The Little Mermaid, which is out now on streaming platforms and a handful of movie theaters (yes, really). This animated adventure takes inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales and was made on a modest budget – like all their other films.

Other “fantastic” games from Asylum over the past year include: Top Gunner: Dangerous Zone, Battle for Pandora, Jurassic Domination, and Thor: War of Thunder – a true collection of gems. But, it has to be said, no matter what you think of them or their work, patronage’s tactics work. A synopsis of their The Little Mermaid can be read below, and the trailer can be found here.

In this “half fish” out-of-water animated adventure, a mermaid princess bargains with a sea witch to become human. On land, the princess discovers how much she loves the surface world and must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice to stay there.

What do you think of the Madhouse movie, your favorite movie?

See also  EnglishA, the podcast for understanding artificial intelligence

You may also like

Change the shame of death with these offbeat...

Future Film Festival 2023: all about the twenty-third...

Microsoft opens its first cloud region in Italy

Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, generative AI and IT...

Yuan Weiqi will continue to support mission 2...

over 100 Euros discount on the two versions

Microsoft opens its first cloud region in Italy

“Gollum: The Untold Story” – Is it juicy?...

Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Raiders｜Whole Map Teleportation Point/Lilith...

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform: New Vulnerability! Linux...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy