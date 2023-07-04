Maestro EveR 6 conducts. In South Korea, a robot led the Seoul National Orchestra

EveR 6 became the first robot to conduct the South Korean national orchestra. It was designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and made its debut together with the chief conductor, Choi Soo-yeoul, who said he was surprised by the movements details of the ‘colleague’. “EveR 6’s critical weakness is that it cannot hear. – explained maestro Choi Soo-yeoul – I and the other musicians made a lot of efforts to understand the robot. But this gave us the feeling of connecting to it. I think that it was an experiment that demonstrated that robots and humans can coexist and complement each other, rather than replace each other.” The humanoid robot drove three of the five tracks presented on June 30th.

