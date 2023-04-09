It’s Sunday again! What you have been able to read here on TechnikNews over the past week is summarized here in TechnikNews Weekly.

Unfortunately we couldn’t share any exciting news with you this week, so we put three test reports online in three different categories. My colleague Fabian published his conclusion on the Magenta T Phone Pro at the beginning of the week and I published my tests on the Sonos Era 300 and BYD ATTO 3 towards the end of the week. In the following lines we will briefly discuss them.

Test: Magenta T Phone Pro

The Austrian offshoot of Telekom, Magenta, also makes smartphones. A few weeks ago, he brought the T Phone and the T Phone Pro onto the market, which can be assigned to the entry-level class. My colleague Fabian was able to take a closer look at the Pro version for a while. His conclusion: The Magenta T Phone Pro has too many weaknesses for a recommended retail price of 269 euros. The camera is rock solid and the battery life is outstanding. The test:

Test: Sonos Era 300

At the beginning of last month, Sonos presented the Era 100 and the Era 300 and I was able to try out the latter model. This comes with Dolby Atmos, 7.1.4 surround sound, a new design, more inputs and new control options, among other things. The Era 300 was also able to convince me all round, but there is one problem: If you want to get the most out of all the features, you need a second copy. And that quickly turns into money. You can read the details in my review.

Test: ATTO WORLD 3

BYD is still a pretty blank slate. In January this year, the Chinese manufacturer came to Europe with its three vehicles and I was able to drive one of them, the ATTO 3, for two weeks. The mini-SUV satisfied me in many respects, but there is (currently still) a bigger disadvantage: the software and the infotainment. Some things are not yet running smoothly, and some adjustments for the European market are still missing. You can access the test report here:

