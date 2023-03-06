The network operator Magenta Telekom is calling for participation in the #TUN Award for the eleventh time in a row. The target group of this award are start-ups, companies and organizations that offer sustainable technologies. The focus this year is specifically on the field of renewable energies. As of today, those interested can apply for the prize; the submission phase has been extended and runs until March 19. The winning project can look forward to prize money totaling 50,000 euros. >>> Click here to register <<

Prize money for the realization of projects

The grand finale of the Magenta #TUN Awards will take place on May 15, 2023 as part of the 4Gamechangers Festival in Vienna’s Marx Halle. Magenta #TUN is a fund for sustainable innovations that contribute to solving the climate crisis. The prize money is intended to help with the realization of the award-winning project. There is prize money of 50,000 euros for first place. Last year, first place went to the AvaAssist project. The online platform supports people with disabilities and those in need of assistance in the organisation, implementation and billing of assistance services.

In addition to private individuals, non-profit organizations, start-ups, companies, associations and universities or technical colleges are also eligible to participate. Participating individuals and institutions can submit projects at any stage of development – from the idea to the finished prototype. The central condition for participation in the Magenta #TUN Award is the use of information and communication technologies in a sustainable context. The range of projects submitted to date ranges from apps and online platforms to software solutions and services. Participation in the Magenta #TUN Award is free of charge.

Magenta #TUN promotes solutions to the climate crisis

“We are an enabler for entrepreneurial innovation. It is all the better if these innovations are also sustainable and do something good for our environment and society. With the Magenta #TUN Award, we support exactly such projects,” says Rodrigo Diehl, CEO of Magenta Telekom. Interested parties can register for the award here.

Registration Criteria

Magenta #TUN is based on sustainability in the triangle of ecology, economy and social issues. Projects can address one or more of these dimensions of sustainable development.

The following criteria must be met for participation: