Home » “Magic: The Gathering – Fallout”: trading cards announced for 2024
Technology

“Magic: The Gathering – Fallout”: trading cards announced for 2024

by admin
“Magic: The Gathering – Fallout”: trading cards announced for 2024

A few weeks ago it was announced that there would be a collaboration between “Magic: The Gathering” and “Fallout”. Now we finally know when it starts – and the first tickets are already available to see.

“Magic: The Gathering” is still one of the biggest representatives in the TCG sector. The regular crossovers with other well-known brands from the fantasy world also play a part in this. In the past there have been collaborations with “Warhammer 40,000” and “The Lord of the Rings”, among others. Now another heavyweight is added.

Wizards of the Coast, the publisher behind the trading card game, has announced that the Fallout cards will launch on March 8, 2024. “We hope to honor the high-energy, action-packed, post-nuclear RPG roots of Fallout “To be able to pay tribute,” the announcement says. Four Commander decks are planned, each based on a different theme:

Battle-Ready Survivors (Red-Green-White): Tools, food tokens, allies and of course Dogmeat.

Mutant Danger (Black-Green-Blue): Dangerous and strangely mutated creatures from Fallout.

Hail, Caesar! (Red-White-Black): Leaders of militant factions and their soldiers, as well as marauders of the wasteland.

Science! (Blue White Red): High-tech energy weapons, scientists, synths and pre-war robots.

There will also be special Collector Boosters, including special Pip-Boy-themed designs, Vault Boy cards, and alternate artwork. A special highlight are the bobblehead cards, of which there will only be 7 variants with 500 copies each. All of them are provided with a serial number and are therefore ideal for collecting. You can find more information and some card designs on the official website.

You may also like

Enac: “Amazon’s drone delivery is not an experiment,...

Unleash Your Supernatural Powers in Forgive Me Father...

Simulation as an answer to the lack of...

Here is Fantalegends, the fantasy game dedicated to...

Unraveling the Mystery of 55 Cancri e: Webb...

Greentech Business: Deutsche Bank presents climate plan for...

Cesi between electrons and green hydrogen

Webb Space Telescope Discovers Unseen High-Speed Jets in...

Hunting for password dividers pays off

OnePlus has unveiled Open, its first foldable smartphone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy