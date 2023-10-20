“Magic: The Gathering – Fallout”: trading cards announced for 2024

A few weeks ago it was announced that there would be a collaboration between “Magic: The Gathering” and “Fallout”. Now we finally know when it starts – and the first tickets are already available to see.

“Magic: The Gathering” is still one of the biggest representatives in the TCG sector. The regular crossovers with other well-known brands from the fantasy world also play a part in this. In the past there have been collaborations with “Warhammer 40,000” and “The Lord of the Rings”, among others. Now another heavyweight is added.

Wizards of the Coast, the publisher behind the trading card game, has announced that the Fallout cards will launch on March 8, 2024. “We hope to honor the high-energy, action-packed, post-nuclear RPG roots of Fallout “To be able to pay tribute,” the announcement says. Four Commander decks are planned, each based on a different theme:

Battle-Ready Survivors (Red-Green-White): Tools, food tokens, allies and of course Dogmeat.

Mutant Danger (Black-Green-Blue): Dangerous and strangely mutated creatures from Fallout.

Hail, Caesar! (Red-White-Black): Leaders of militant factions and their soldiers, as well as marauders of the wasteland.

Science! (Blue White Red): High-tech energy weapons, scientists, synths and pre-war robots.

There will also be special Collector Boosters, including special Pip-Boy-themed designs, Vault Boy cards, and alternate artwork. A special highlight are the bobblehead cards, of which there will only be 7 variants with 500 copies each. All of them are provided with a serial number and are therefore ideal for collecting. You can find more information and some card designs on the official website.