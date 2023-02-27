It has a 6.45” external display and a 7.9″ internal and in the hand it gives a nice sensation of solidity: it is clearly perceived (the technical data sheet says that it weighs just under 270 grams), but not in an annoying or excessively bulky way.

It’s the new Honor Magic VS, the first smartphone pieghevole of the Chinese multinational to arrive in Europe (and therefore also in Italy), which we were able to see, try and use for a couple of days at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (here all the news)a few months before the actual sale.

Also available in our country from June, the Honor Magic VS will cost between 1500 and 1800 euros in the version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage space (the international price is 1599 euros), but knowing the company it is not improbable that some early stage discount of marketing.

Two days with the new Honor Magic VS

We obviously didn’t have time to open and close it over 400,000 times, which is the value for which Honor somehow guarantees it (“they are 100 folds a day for more than 10 years”, they often reminded us during the presentation), but we appreciated both the solidity and the versatility of the hinge: when it is closed, the phone remains perfectly closed, unlike many competitors, and when it is open it can be held in the desired position, it stays there and does not move. Which is a feature common to other recent foldables but which is still a pleasure to find again, also because it invites us to use the device (and its cameras) hitherto unthinkable.

Cameras that are (in the rear area) a 54 megapixel main, a 50 MP macro and an 8 MP with 3X optical zoom. In the short test of use, in one Barcelona characterized by cloudy skiesthey gave us shots that were still satisfactory and appropriate for the price range.

Returning to the screens, the keyboard on the outer one remains a bit small and cramped to use (despite the fact that the display is larger than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4) and perhaps we would have liked have the refresh at 120 Hz also on the internal one, as well as on the external one, but it must be said that it is so large and well resolved that the difference between the two is very little noticeable. There fold it is there, and if you go looking for it, you can hear it and even see it, but no more than the competition and indeed perhaps even a little less (we are at the levels of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, so to speak). The software is the well-known MagicOS, arrived at version 7.1 and based on Android 13: here too, we didn’t have enough time to deepen our knowledge, but it seemed to us not excessively overloaded with apps and various appendices, streamlined and indeed we appreciated some specific customizations dedicated to folding functions.













Honor Magic VS, the technical characteristics

To move everything is the excellent processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1which has already proven itself several times on other high-end smartphones, combined with a single cut of RAM and memory (12-512 GB).

The battery, which in reality are obviously two, is from 5 thousand mAh overall and supports 66W fast charging (the power supply is in the box): again, we spent too little time with the Magic VS to make a definitive judgment, but we can say that in two days we never had to top it up. Which is in any case already an indication.

