The natural physical reaction that powers the Sun and the other stars is inspiring a great technological breakthrough, which aims to contribute to the satisfaction of our energy needs with a source that is virtually inexhaustible and without the production of CO2. This is thefusion energy, which, when mature and used industrially, could meet the needs of large production and urban settlements. An important step along the road to decarbonization: to obtain the same energy released by 8,500 tons of gasoline, only one kilogram of “fusion fuel” will be needed, and with this process the emission of greenhouse gases is avoided.

Technology

To understand how technology works, you need to study the physical reaction that powers the stars: this is the fusion of two light atoms, which releases an enormous amount of energy. The process occurs, for example, when two nuclei of hydrogen isotopes come close enough to join and form helium. The mass of this element is less than the sum of that of the first two; the mass difference is translated into energy through the famous formula e = mc2. This energy source is virtually inexhaustible, because it uses as fuel a mixture of elements, deuterium and tritium, two isotopes of hydrogen, which are obtained, respectively, from sea water and from a physical reaction with lithium.

It is difficult to artificially replicate this process on Earth because two hydrogen atoms have the same charge and therefore tend to repel each other electrostatically: to fuse them, in the absence of the immense gravitational forces that favor this reaction in the core of the stars, it is necessary bring the isotopes to temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees: only under those conditions, in fact, the nuclei of the hydrogen isotopes that are in the plasma state, an ionized gas at very high temperature, can fuse to release their energy.

To check the continuity of the merger in an energy production plant, the technology of magnetic confinement is being studied, which uses magnetic fields to manage the plasma in which the fusion takes place. The tool used is the Tokamaka donut-shaped device: inside it, in high vacuum conditions, the plasma is generated and made to orbit, without it coming into contact with the walls thanks to the field generated by the supermagnets placed around the chamber.

The differences from nuclear fission

The merger is the opposite of the nuclear fission, where energy is released by dividing a heavy atom. More specifically, with nuclear fission the bonds between the particles of the fuel nuclei, consisting of isotopes of uranium, are broken by the neutrons emitted in the spontaneous nuclear decay and regulated to trigger a controlled chain reaction in order to release energy, subsequently used for steam generation and electricity generation via turbines and alternators.