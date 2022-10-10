The mainstream entry-level AMD B650 motherboard has been released for sale. BIOSTAR is in the mainstream model with “RACING B650EGTQ”, providing PCIe 5.0 graphics card and dual M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD expansion, as well as DDR5, 4 SATA, 3 M.2, With functions such as 2.5GbE and USB-C 20Gbps, even the mainstream can meet the various needs of players, while the 14-phase 90A Dr.MOS power supply supports the performance required by the Ryzen 7950X.

Specification

Size: MATX(24.4cm x 24.4cm)

Processor Support: AMD Ryzen 7000

Processor pin: AMD AM5

CPU power supply phase: 10+2+2 phase, 90A Dr.MOS

Chipset: AMD B650E

Memory: 4 x DIMM, MAX 128GB, DDR5 6000(OC)/5200 MHz

Display output: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2

Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 x M.2 Wi-Fi

Storage Ports: 4 x SATA 6Gb/s, M2M_CPU_1 PCIe 5.0 x4, M2M_CPU_2 PCIe 5.0 x4, M2M_SB PCIe 4.0 x4

Network: Realtek RTL8125B 2.5GbE

Audio: ALC1220

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (2 for expansion), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 6 x USB 2.0 (4 for expansion)

RGB：2 x ARGB 4-1pin、1 x RGB 4pin

FAN：1 x 4-pin CPU、1 x 4-pin CPU OPT、3 x 4-pin SYS

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ out of the box / mainstream expansion is enough

The M-ATX size B650EGTQ motherboard supports AMD Ryzen 7000 processor, provides 4 DIMM DDR5 memory slots, supports up to 128GB capacity and 6000MHz+ memory, maintains PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card expansion, and dual M.2 PCIe 5.0 The expansion capability of x4 SSD.

The PCIe slot provides PCIe 4.0 x4, PCIe 3.0 x1 and M.2 Wi-Fi expansion in addition to the main x16. As for the storage device, there are 4 SATA ports, 2 M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slots (M2M_CPU_1, M2M_CPU_2) using CPU channels, and 1 M2M_SB PCIe 4.0 x4 using the chipset for expansion.

Then the network is a basic 2.5GbE LAN, and the network card also reserves expansion slots for players to upgrade by themselves; the sound effect is that the ALC1220 chip supports 7.1-channel output. In addition, USB has the fastest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C, and a total of 14 available USB ports to meet the expansion functions players need.



↑ BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ box is also marked PCIe 5.0 support.



↑ Specifications are on the back of the color box.

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ motherboard M-ATX size meets the performance and expansion required by gamers There is also sufficient passive cooling.



↑ B650EGTQ motherboard appearance.



↑ Back of the motherboard.

The motherboard provides 4 DIMM DDR5 memory slots. In addition to the maximum capacity of 128GB, it also supports memory overclocking up to 6000MHz, and supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP overclocking memory profiles. Players only need to buy QVL verified memory module, you can read EXPO / XMP parameters with one click to enable memory overclocking.

In addition, on the right side of the ATX 24-pin power supply socket, there are 4 Debug LEDs, which can clearly indicate the current boot status; and this area also has a front USB 3.2 Gen1 socket, as well as CPU-FAN, LED ROCK ZONE 2 ARGB and 1 RGB expansion pins.



↑ DDR5、ATX 24-pin、Debug LED、LED ROCK ZONE。

The AM5 processor socket supports the original AM4 compatible radiator, and there are 10+2+2 phase, 90A Dr.MOS power supply modules around the CPU, and passive heat dissipation through the VRM radiator ensures stable power supply. The CPU needs to use 8+4 Pin for power supply.



↑ AM5、VRM。



↑ CPU 8+6 pin power supply.

There are 4 SATA 6Gb/s ports on the lower right corner of the motherboard, which can expand traditional 3.5” HDD or 2.5” SSD.



↑ SATA。

The PCIe slots of the motherboard are mainly the first PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion graphics card, the second PCIe 4.0 x4 and one PCIe 3.0 x1 expansion. The main PCIe x16 slots have metal shells to strengthen the pressure and tear resistance of the slots, ensuring the stability of large-scale graphics cards.

The ports on the lower edge of the motherboard are from left to right: front audio, FAN, JCMOS, COM, USB and front panel pins.



↑ PCIe。

After removing the M.2 heatsink, the first M2M_CPU_1 under the CPU supports PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD, the second M2M_CPU_2 also supports PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD, and the third M2M_SB supports PCIe 4.0 x4 under the chipset SSD.



↑ M2M_CPU_1 and M2M_CPU_2.



↑ M2M_SB。

The I/O behind the motherboard also has an integrated backplane, which provides HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 video output within the CPU, as well as a pre-installed Wi-Fi antenna, and provides a SMART BIOS UPDATE button with a USB flash drive, which can be updated without booting BIOS.

In addition, there are USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C, 5 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2.5GbE RJ-45, 3.5mm audio input and other ports.



↑ Motherboard rear I/O.

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ Motherboard Material/ 10+2+2 Phase 90A, 3 x M.2, 4 x SATA

B650EGTQ provides enough expansion functions, and its CPU adopts 10+2+2 phase 90A power supply design, which can also meet the working voltage required by the highest-end Ryzen 7950X, and under the metal armor, the board also has many new components and designs For the small details, here we will disassemble the motherboard to share with you.



↑ B650EGTQ motherboard.



↑ CPU power supply is digital VRM 10+2+2 phase 90A Dr.MOS, Renesas ISL99390.



↑ Power supply PWM controller is Renesas RAA 229620.



↑ Realtek RTL8125B 2.5GbE LAN。



↑ ALC1220 Audio Chip and Audio Capacitor.



↑ iTE IT8625E environmental control chip.



↑ AMD B650 chipset.



↑ ASM1064 SATA expansion chip.



↑ Motherboard heatsink and I/O enclosure baffle.

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ Accessories

The motherboard accessories are the basic manuals, driver CDs and SATA cables; all the screws required for M.2 have been installed on the motherboard, so the relative accessories are relatively basic.



↑ Motherboard accessories.

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ BIOS function / Support XMP, EXPO memory

The easy mode of the B650EGTQ BIOS allows players to see various specifications of the computer at a glance, including motherboard BIOS information, processor, temperature, and basic settings such as UEFI, XMP/EXPO, boot sequence, etc. And press F7 to switch to advanced mode.



↑ Easy mode.

Advanced mode provides summary, advanced, chipset, startup, security, optimization and other settings. In the advanced PCI settings, the Re-Size BAR function is also enabled by default.

In the advanced stage, you can also open the AMD overclocking function PBO, and you can also manually adjust the parameters of the PBO.



↑ Advanced BIOS.



↑ Advanced setting function.



↑ Re-Size BAR。



↑ AMD PBO。

In the chipset settings, you can find the setting function of the internal display iGPU, and the default is to enable the internal display.



↑ Internal settings.



↑ Boot menu.

Finally, the optimization page provides players with overclocking options and the application of memory EXPO/XPM parameters. Players can adjust CPU clock, FCLK, UCLK and Vcore voltage by themselves, allowing players to adjust CPU performance by themselves.



↑ BIOS optimized overclocking.

RACING GT EVO Software GT Touch and Vivid Led DJ

The RACING GT EVO software provides the basic information view of the computer and the performance mode switching function of GT Touch, while the lighting effect of the motherboard can be adjusted in Vivid Led DJ, including the lighting effect mode and color.

The AI ​​FAN fan curve and H/W Monitor function are also provided, allowing players to adjust the motherboard functions through software.



↑ RACING GT EVO system information.



↑ GT Touch。



↑ Vivid Led DJ。



↑ AI fan control.



↑ Hardware monitoring.



↑ OC/OV。

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ motherboard performance test

In terms of performance testing, several common sets of CPU rendering, computer performance testing and game performance are used for testing. The processor uses AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 32GBx2 5200MHz and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The settings use motherboard Auto, PBO auto function, and the radiator uses ROG STRIX LC II 280mm AIO water cooling. The following scores are provided to you refer to.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ

Memory: CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 32GBx2 5200MHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

System Disk: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: ASUS ROG STRIX LC II 280mm

Power supply: Seasonic PRIME PX-1000

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro 21H2

CPU-Z View AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor information, codenamed Raphael TSMC 5nm process 16-core 32-thread processor, with BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ motherboard, BIOS 5.26, and the memory is dual-channel DDR5 64GB 5200MHz.



↑ CPU-Z。

CINEBENCH R20 and R23 Developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D, it can be used to evaluate the 3D graphics performance of computer processors. It is also a common test software currently used to evaluate CPU computing performance.

The 7950X can achieve a CPU score of 14814 pts in the R20 version test, and the R23 version also has a CPU score of 38121 pts; the single-core performance has a performance of 779 pts and 2009 pts, respectively.



↑ CINEBENCH R20 and R23.

AIDA64 memoryIn the cache test, the memory uses CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 32GBx2 5200MHz, with memory read 69572 MB/s, write 72577 MB/s, copy 64713 MB/s, and delay 72.5 ns.

(AIDA64 has not officially optimized the memory of the Ryzen 7000 and X670E platforms, and the memory performance is only for reference)



↑ AIDA64 memory.

The overall performance of the computer is tested with PCMark 10 To carry out, you can score the basic computer work of Essentials, such as app startup speed, video conference, and web browsing performance, while the Productivity productivity test uses spreadsheets and paperwork as test items. As for Digital Content Creation video content creation, It is tested with photo/video editing and rendering and visualization.

The 7950X and RTX 3080 Ti scored 9787 points, the computer benchmark performance Essentials has 11419 points, and productivity has 12912 points. In the digital content creation that requires more CPU operations, it scored a high score of 17257 points; the recorded data shows that the CPU clock is the highest during the test. up to 5.7GHz.



↑ PCMark 10。

3DMark CPU Profile It is a test designed for the processor. It mainly tests the physical operation and custom simulation of the CPU, and tests the performance of the processor at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and the maximum thread. Different thread tests, because the number of threads used by different applications and games is different.

For example, the Max threads test can show the maximum performance of the CPU, but this does not mean that the game can also play the same performance, but only movie-level rendering, simulation or scientific analysis applications will use the performance of full threads; in the same way 16 threads also has a good performance for computing and digital content creation, and has little impact on games.

7950X Max threads can reach a score of 16292, which meets the needs of film-level rendering, simulation or scientific analysis applications, while the main game is 7779 points in 8 threads and 4221 points in 4 threads.



↑ 3DMark CPU Profile。

3DMark Fire Strike The test uses an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and its CPU Physical Physics score has a score of 46997; designed for DirectX 12 Time Spy In the test, the CPU scored 19417 points.



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike。



↑ 3DMark Time Spy。

Summarize

BIOSTAR RACING B650EGTQ uses a MATX size motherboard to meet the performance requirements of the new generation of Ryzen 7000 players and the expansion of new specifications such as PCIe 5.0 and DDR5. PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion graphics card for extreme gamers, and high-end specs with dual M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs.

In addition, 4 SATA, 3 M.2, 2.5GbE and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C and other specifications are also readily available, allowing gamers to have enough performance and enough latest in the MATX motherboard. Extended functionality. As for the price of this generation of B650E, we will have to wait for the channel to announce, hoping to give players a new choice of AM5 platform with high cost performance.