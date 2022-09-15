You may care more about the GeForce RTX 40 series than the Radeon RX 7000 series.



The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series is confirmed to be released on September 20, and the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series may debut in mid-to-late November.

Earlier, Igor’s Lab released the possible component placement (Placement) of the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, and also confirmed that the AMD Navi 31 GPU will be composed of 7 chips (chiplets), and will also use 3 PCIe 8 PINs Power supply design; Unlike the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series, NVIDIA started to replace the power supply connector with the GeForce RTX 30 series, and the GeForce RTX 40 series was replaced with 12VHPWR, and the 12 + 4 Pin design can provide a maximum power supply of 600W.

Of course, we can’t confirm whether AIB partners will replace the Radeon RX 7000 series with a 12VHPWR powered design on their own.

The output terminal part should be 3x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI configuration. As for the detailed specification part, it is not yet confirmed.

The current news indicates that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will use Navi 31, with 12288 Stream Processors and 24GB GDDR6 memory configuration.