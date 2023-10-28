Home » Major Leadership Shakeup at Microsoft Games: Activision Blizzard Joins Forces and Sarah Bond Becomes Head of Xbox
Activision Blizzard’s recent partnership with Microsoft has resulted in significant changes within the gaming industry. The increased capacity has allowed big brands like Call of Duty to thrive, particularly in the realm of smartphone gaming.

One of the major alterations in Microsoft’s gaming division is the promotion of Sarah Bond to the position of head of Xbox (software and hardware). Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Games, expressed his confidence in Bond’s ability to lead the team responsible for managing current platforms and developing future ones. Bond’s role will encompass various aspects, including devices, player and creator experience, platform engineering, strategy, business planning, data and analytics, and business development.

Furthermore, closer collaboration between Bethesda and Xbox is anticipated, as they seek to share resources and enhance their partnership. It is speculated that this decision is motivated by a desire to avoid situations like the recent Redfall incident. As a result, Matt Botti has been appointed as the president of gaming content and studios, overseeing ZeniMax. Jamie Ryder will continue to hold his leadership position within Xbox.

This new leadership structure at Microsoft Games comes as Bobby Kotick, the head of Activision Blizzard, will step down from his position on January 1, 2024. The changes within the gaming industry have garnered attention and sparked conversations among industry professionals. In response to a tweet from Shuhei Yoshida, a PlayStation veteran, Sarah Bond expressed her excitement about her new role as the head of Xbox.

The gaming community eagerly awaits the continued developments and advancements brought about by these transformations within Microsoft Games.

