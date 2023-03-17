Do you want to avoid showing the folders you have on your desktop, for example, at the same time as a live stream or when a friend of yours comes to visit you? For once, would you like to pass for a person capable of maintaining order at least on the Windows PC desktop? In these cases, it might interest you make folders invisible.

In fact, you may never have thought about it, but really, at least for those “temporary” contexts where you don’t have too much time to declutter your desktop, such an idea could potentially come in handy. On the other hand, if you are the one using the computer, no one will notice anything (however, clearly avoid pressing on that area, otherwise you will be discovered).

All right: the real usefulness of all this is “limited”, since you may simply want to move what is on the desktop, for example, to Documents, so that you can then rearrange everything quickly. However, it’s worth taking a look at a curiosity that a good number of people don’t know, starting with a right click on the folder involved and pressing the “Properties” button.

In fact, in the window that will subsequently appear on the screen, you can select the “Personalize” tab, which will also allow you to access the “Change icon” button. In this context, scrolling to the right, at a certain point you will notice apparently empty spaces between some icons. In reality, selecting a space of this type and then pressing first on the “OK” item and then on the “Apply” one will make the folder “invisible”.

However, you will notice that the name remains on the screen. To remove the latter, you can therefore press the combination of Win + R buttons, so as to bring up the “Run” window. So write “charmap” in the latter and press Enter. At this point, you just have to select the completely “empty” character (No-Break Space), then pressing the “Copy” item.

After that, you just need to use what you now have on the clipboard, pasting it, as the name of the folder involved, so as to make it completely “invisible”. Sure: it’s probably a “trick” that doesn’t have that much use, but it’s certainly a curiosity that not everyone might know.