The heise jobs and jobware event brings companies and job seekers together. The focus is on the ICT and MINT areas and presents itself as an ideal platform for networking talented specialists and attractive employers. This time, on April 20, from 12 noon, the IHK building on the stock exchange square in Frankfurt am Main will form the backdrop.

All about the career

On site you will meet employees from companies and institutions such as the Deutsche Bundesbank, the Hessen Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the Condor airline, the German Society for International Cooperation (giz), the Federal Criminal Police Office and others. They provide an insight into current vacancies and are available to answer questions. As a supporting program, a professional photographer takes application photos; there are also interesting specialist lectures on the subject of applications and job searches, as well as a CV check.

As always, the event is free of charge. You can register on the website of the heise IT job day Frankfurt – there you will also find further information about the program and the companies involved. We are looking forward to your visit!

