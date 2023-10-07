Make compliance communication easier with videos

Compliance is an important management term and includes laws, regulations and rules that a company must comply with. How can employees and managers be trained in compliance? Are compliance videos suitable for explaining this often complex content? We’ve looked at how videos can make compliance communication easier and provide tips on how to produce a compliance video.

What is Compliance?

The term compliance is often used in corporate management and refers to the adherence to important rules, regulations and laws by a company’s employees and managers in their work. Depending on the industry, different laws, standards and regulations may be important for compliance.

For example, if it is a catering company, there may be hygiene regulations that must be adhered to. If compliance affects an IT company, employees and management must, for example, observe technical standards and data protection. When it comes to the financial sector, compliance refers, for example, to regulations on money laundering and fraud.

Even within a company, compliance affects various areas, from accounting and occupational safety to ethical standards and environmental protection guidelines.

Implementing compliance is very important for many companies and industries, as failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations can result in serious legal consequences and lead to financial and reputational damage.

Why are videos suitable for compliance communication?

Videos can help effectively convey compliance messages and ensure employees and managers receive, understand and follow all necessary information.

Instead of presenting your compliance content in long texts, you benefit from the possibility of presenting this complex content with videos visual to represent them through stories and recreated real situations and with the help of Storytelling Elements to illustrate.

Unlike compliance training, compliance videos are also independent of location and time flexible can be used, support asynchronous working methods and hybrid working environments and offer consistencyas far as the content conveyed is concerned.

Next to multimedia elements Such as graphics, animations, music and interviews, technologies can also be used in videos Follow up be integrated to check whether employees have watched the video to the end.

What makes a good compliance video?

Laws, regulations and rules can be complex and difficult to understand. In the compliance video you can explain these regulations in a simplified manner, be it through storytelling elements or attractive visualizations or by demonstrating compliant work steps on the computer with a screen video. A good compliance video manages to reduce the complexity of dry legal provisions or regulations and illustrates the implementation of these provisions using concrete examples.

It is also recommended to convey this complex content in bits and pieces and, for example, create compliance videos as a microlearning series.

Of course, compliance videos should always be up to date and – if it is an international company – available in different languages.

Tipp:

To firmly anchor the topic of compliance in the company, in addition to the standard compliance videos, you can also publish weekly compliance tips in video format and ensure that employees are always up to date and understand and apply company policies.

How to make a compliance video in 8 steps

If you want to create a compliance video, it requires careful planning and implementation. Basic knowledge and skills in video production and compliance expertise are also required.

Create educational videos with Camtasia

Camtasia is an intuitive video software that allows you to record your screen or import and edit video content.

Get a free trial now

And here’s how to proceed step by step to produce your compliance video

Formulate the goal and target group establish: What is the main goal of your compliance video? What law or regulation do you want to explain? Who is your video aimed at?

Create script: Before you start filming, you should describe the content of the video. Scripting the video will save you a lot of time later on the actual video production.

Storyboard and visual conception: Based on your script, you can create a storyboard that outlines the visual progression of your video. You can also include supporting graphics and illustrations in the storyboard.

Video production and visual content: Now it’s time to create and collect the video material. These can be screen videos as well as film recordings of people and real work processes. Animations and graphics are also very suitable for conveying compliance content.

Post and audio production / voice-over / subtitles: Edit and trim your video footage. Condense the content and remove unnecessary scenes. You should attach particular importance to high-quality audio in order to avoid problems with understanding. Record a voice-over for your video content or post-edit the spoken content. Also important: subtitles for accessibility.

Compliance check: Before publishing your video, you should double-check that the compliance guidelines and regulations are correctly explained and communicated, ideally by appropriate experts.

Publication: Now your video is ready to be published, be it on the intranet, on a training platform or another channel. Make sure that the video is accessible to the intended target group, that they have access to it and are informed about the publication.

Tracking and updating: To ensure employees watch the compliance video until the end, you can integrate tracking technologies. A compliance video should always be up to date. Make sure any changes in compliance policies or requirements are always included in the video.

