How to make a GIF yourself in Snagit and Camtasia

The GIF is now a classic on the Internet and in social media: It is versatile, offers creative freedom and GIF files are easy to share and upload to platforms. Learn how to make a GIF yourself and create a GIF. Follow our guide to convert a video to a GIF in just 3 easy steps. Learn about the origins and potential of GIFs.

Where is the GIF from?

The GIF is a bedrock of the Internet. The file format was originally developed to compress image files that you wanted to embed on websites. An animated GIF is basically an image format that spans multiple frames. In the early days of the World Wide Web, it was often used to spice up websites. Then it initially fell into oblivion – the Internet became “faster” and now larger files and even videos could be used in many places for design purposes. There were also new, more exciting formats such as memes or tweets. GIFs began to be seen as mundane and old-fashioned, a relic from a bygone era. For a while, many thought it strange that they had ever been used on professional websites.

Why are GIFs popular today?

Then came Web 2.0 and with it social media. And now something amazing happened: similar to how a caterpillar crawls out of its cocoon and becomes a magnificent butterfly, the GIF underwent a fascinating transformation. It suddenly unfolded completely new creative possibilities. Gradually, more and more GIF animations appeared in blog posts or social media posts, and soon they became a staple of social media. Sensations, reactions and feelings can be expressed very aptly with GIF animations. The forgotten GIF took social media by storm. Today, almost anything can be commented on with a suitably selected GIF animation. Savvy social media users scour every corner of pop culture. They dig up clippings from classic TV and movies and use them to create GIFs that express every imaginable human emotion and experience.

What GIF trends are there?

Recently, GIF animations have been increasingly used beyond social media in areas that are less for entertainment than for learning and education: GIFs illustrate processes, visualize step-by-step instructions, facilitate communication and can also be used on the Versatile use of the workplace.

The popularity of animated GIF files is amazing and their uses are almost unlimited. It is all the more important to know how to create a high-quality GIF file from a video. It’s very easy. Here you will find instructions for the TechSmith programs Snagit and Camtasia.

Instructions Create GIF: Convert video to GIF with Snagit in 3 steps

With Snagit you can convert entire videos or parts of videos into animated GIF files. You can use the options to adjust the result – for example, by fading the animation to black at the end. Here is an overview of how to make a GIF yourself in Snagit. You can find detailed instructions in our tutorial.

Step 1: Open your video in Snagit Editor or record a new video with Snagit.

Step 2: Mark the section in the video that you want to convert into a GIF file. To do this, drag the red and green marking elements of the position display to the start and end position of the section. Then click the GIF button. If you want to convert the whole video to a GIF file, skip this step.

Mark the section in the video that you want to turn into a GIF by placing the red and green markers in the cursor.

Step 3: Confirm whether to create the GIF file from the selection or the whole video. A dialog box will now appear where you can make further settings – for example fade out the animation after black. Click custom settings to set a specific number of repeats of the GIF. When you’re done, click Create. Snagit produces the GIF file and displays it on the canvas. Now you can share your work with the rest of the world!

When you create a GIF, you can set additional settings in Snagit, such as the number of repeats or the dimensions.

Easily produce your own GIFs with Snagit Convert short video recordings into animated GIF files and quickly embed them into websites, documents or chats. Download the free trial version now

Instructions Make GIF yourself: Convert video to GIF with Camtasia in 3 steps

You can also create animated GIF files from videos in Camtasia. You can either convert an entire video into a GIF or make a GIF yourself from a specific video clip.

Step 1: Open Camtasia. Either record a new video, add a video to the timeline, or open a project that you want to convert a snippet of into a GIF file.

Step 2: Mark the section on the timeline that you want to convert into a GIF file. To do this, drag the red and green marking elements of the position display to the start and end position of the section.

Mark the section in the video that you want to turn into a GIF by placing the red and green markers in the cursor.

Step 3: Choose Produce > Local File. Confirm that you want to produce the current selection. In the dialog window, select “Produce as Animated GIFs (.gif)” as the file format. Open the optionsto change further adjustments like the frame rate, size or number of repeats of the GIF. Finally click on Save on computer. Your GIF file is ready and you can send it to friends or colleagues or easily share it on social media channels.

In Camtasia, choose Produce as Animated GIFs (.gif) as the file format.

Interested in GIFs? Here are other interesting posts: Read how to save a, how to shrink and compress a GIF file, or convert a GIF to a static image format like PNG or JPG.