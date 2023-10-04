Make optimal use of funding: Manage and reserve charging stations for cars and trucks via smartphone

BMDV funding program for expanding companies’ fast charging infrastructure

Michael Schaab, CEO der Green Mobility Solutions GmbH

It’s not just private individuals who are increasingly buying electric vehicles. More and more companies are switching their fleets – whether cars or trucks – to electromobility. Although the number of public charging points is increasing in Germany, the charging infrastructure is still far from being fully developed. While according to Statista, around 1.17 million electric cars were registered in Germany on July 1, 2023 (1), there were only 51,827 (2) public charging stations at the same time.

Own charging infrastructure for companies

Companies must be able to plan their operations optimally and there should be no delays because, for example, an electric vehicle could not yet be charged. It is therefore particularly important to have your own charging infrastructure.

In order to support the switch to electromobility and the expansion of fast charging infrastructures in companies, the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) has launched a new funding program. According to the BMDV, this is aimed in particular at craft and commercial businesses as well as fleet users (such as transport and logistics companies, parcel services, rental car and car sharing providers and care services).

Companies have been able to submit an application since September 18, 2023. The funding can only be applied for once per company and applies to investment expenditure in the following areas:

– Fast charging infrastructure (commercially used fast charging stations for cars and trucks with a charging capacity of at least 50 kW)

– technical equipment (e.g. electrical power storage)

– Mains connection

– Installation of electrical cables and connections including civil engineering

Details about the funding can be found here:

Scheduled charging to prevent service interruptions

Especially in companies with a large fleet, it must be ensured that every electric vehicle has a free charging station available when it is needed. This is the only way to ensure smooth operation.

In order to optimally plan the occupancy of companies’ charging stations, it is possible to reserve and centrally manage the charging infrastructure. For example, employees can reserve a time to charge their vehicle during the lecture or the employee responsible for the fleet can assign fixed charging times. With smart parking space management tools, this can be done centrally and easily using a smartphone or PC. To ensure that the charging station is not blocked at the booked time, the charging spaces can be blocked, for example, with an automatic parking bar. If the employee then drives their car or truck to the charging station, the parking lock can be folded down simply with a click on their smartphone.

Further advantages of managing charging points:

– Central user administration (creating, deleting, assigning rights)

– Central administration/control of all components

– Definition of booking rules

– Billing and reports

(1)

(2)

Green Mobility Solutions GmbH employs 15 people and was founded in Darmstadt in 2018 from a project at the Technical University of Darmstadt: its own campus parking was successfully revolutionized. GMS develops, manufactures and operates smart mobility solutions. The focus is on the areas of company parking space management, electromobility and mobility hubs. GMS makes it possible to digitally control parking spaces with parking bars and access points such as barriers, doors, roller shutters, lockers and bicycle boxes. Using the central Book-n-Park parking space control, all components can be managed on a dashboard and easily reserved online by the user. Further information at:

Company contact

Green Mobility Solutions GmbH

Michael Schaab

Rundeturmstr. 10

64283 Darmstadt

+49 6151 38413 99

Press contact

Sprengel & Partner GmbH

Samira Sprengel

Nisterstraße 3

56472 Nisterau

+49 2661 – 912600

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

