“Make Way” four-player racing challenge for championship glory! Customized track levels make the competition more intense | Game Base | LINE TODAY

Secret Mode, a popular gaming platform, has just announced the launch of “Make Way” on PC Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms. Developed by Ice Beam, this classic top-down multiplayer racing game is set to take the gaming world by storm.

“Make Way” allows players to speed up in circles, dash across level crossings, slide down spiral slides, and use an array of bizarre weapons to hinder their opponents. However, the standout feature of the game is the ability for players to build their own original tracks. From selecting their favorite track parts to configuring various traps and unlocking weapons, players have the freedom to create their own exclusive racing tracks.

In addition to personal customization, the game also allows players to collaborate with friends to build tracks. Each event in “Make Way” supports up to four players competing in the same field, both offline and online through cross-platform multiplayer mode. As players progress through the game, they can unlock new track parts, providing endless level customization and challenge fun.

The game also features support for Traditional Chinese and other languages, making it accessible to a wide range of players worldwide.

With its unique track customization features and exciting gameplay, “Make Way” is set to offer gamers an exhilarating and dynamic racing experience. So get ready to rev up your engines and make way for the ultimate multiplayer racing game.

Share this: Facebook

X

