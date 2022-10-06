Technology Maker Faire Rome 2022, la conferenza di apertura : ‘Commonground Innovation keep us together’ by admin October 6, 2022 October 6, 2022 How and why innovation represents a ‘common ground’ and a ‘common good’ for everyone, regardless of the sector in which it operates; how an “innovation mindset” is fundamental for personal and collective progress and growth and how Maker Faire Rome – the European Edition plays a fundamental role in the innovation landscape. These are the themes of the “Commonground Innovation keep us together” opening meeting of the tenth edition of the Maker Faire in Rome from 7 to 9 October 2022 attended by national and international guests Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Sony will announce game-related products on 9/12. It may be the Game Gear that briefly appeared in the first half of the year | Mobile 3C Crazy | Digital 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Goodbye Franca Fendi, with the four sisters brought the Roman maison to success next post Dear bills, here’s how to get back on the protected market You may also like Hell Heavy Metal Double Free “Killing Origin” +... October 6, 2022 MacBook shortcut teaching | Beginners need to learn... October 6, 2022 Siwego, the ‘Blablacar of goods’ that cuts traffic... October 6, 2022 Blizzard sure “you haven’t lost any items or... October 6, 2022 Can you cheat at chess? Short guide to... October 6, 2022 “Dream Hack” will be held for the first... October 6, 2022 The new Pixel smartphones are coming, the real... October 6, 2022 12.5 inch laptop or 17.3 inch tablet ASUS... October 6, 2022 How could Twitter become with Elon Musk. The... October 6, 2022 Someone built an operating system for the red... October 6, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.