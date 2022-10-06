Home Technology Maker Faire Rome 2022, la conferenza di apertura : ‘Commonground Innovation keep us together’
Maker Faire Rome 2022, la conferenza di apertura : 'Commonground Innovation keep us together'

Maker Faire Rome 2022, la conferenza di apertura : ‘Commonground Innovation keep us together’

How and why innovation represents a ‘common ground’ and a ‘common good’ for everyone, regardless of the sector in which it operates; how an “innovation mindset” is fundamental for personal and collective progress and growth and how Maker Faire Rome – the European Edition plays a fundamental role in the innovation landscape. These are the themes of the “Commonground Innovation keep us together” opening meeting of the tenth edition of the Maker Faire in Rome from 7 to 9 October 2022 attended by national and international guests









