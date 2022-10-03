“Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition”the event promoted and organized by Chamber of Commerce of Romecrosses the milestone of ten editions and returns again this year, in the spaces of Ostiense gazometerarea that Eni, main partner of the event, is redeveloping it to transform it into a real “innovation district”, from 7 to 9 October next. Ten editions of Mfrface to face and online, they have brought together companies, universities, schools, research centers, people, thoughts, opinions, knowledge, skills from all over the globe, creating links thanks to the universal language ofinnovation.

One of the most relevant innovations of this tenth edition bears the name of Commonground, a new format dedicated to the three days preceding the event with thematic events created to celebrate – 10 years after the first edition – the role of Maker Faire Rome as a facilitator of innovation. Each day a theme will be developed together with prestigious national and international speakers, around which a program of conferences, workshops, panel round tables and matchmaking sessions (Gazometro Ostiense, pavilion 30) has been built, which will have as recipients entrepreneurs, policy makers, academia e investors. The macro-themes identified are: salute (October 3), electronics (October 4) e culture (October 5).

The 2022 edition will also have a channel Mainalways live, from which they will be told stories of innovation. To this end, a television studio will be operational, set up in the spaces of the Gazometro from which, live, the national and international protagonists of the world of innovation will be met and listened to where they work or experiment.

In total, about 300 exhibition spaces (stands and set up areas) with ideas, prototypes and innovative projects are ready to be unveiled.

The main topics

The contents of this edition are many and range fromagritech al foodtechdal digital manufacturing at the roboticsfromartificial intelligence at the mobilityfromcircular economy at the salutefromIoT al recycling until the discovery of metaverso and of augmented realityin addition to the dedicated sections of Maker Art e Maker Music who will explore the intersection of arts, music, science and technology.

Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition can count on the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and institutional partners such asIce Agency. Also this year theIce has made available to the fair some offices as part of the scouting activities of foreign operators and communication aimed at the entire potential audience of visitors (there will be 60 investors, journalists, bloggers) coming, among other things, from France, United Kingdom, Germania, Usa, Israel e India in order to help enhance the event and make it increasingly international and business-oriented.

How to participate

To participate you must purchase – exclusively online – the various types of entrance tickets: an operation that must be done directly from the website www.makerfairerome.eu. The entrance to the fair is in via del Commercio 9-11, from 10 am to 7 pm.

The Ostiense Gazometro area is located in the heart of the city. In the area there are, to a limited extent, paid parking (hourly rate). In any case, the area is well served by public transport. For more information on how to reach the event venues, visit the Maker Faire website.

“Maker Faire Rome – spiega Lorenzo Tagliavanti, president of the Rome Chamber of Commerce – is now a consolidated and important appointment not only for the city of Rome, but for the country and for all of Europe. It is a great platform and a great networking opportunity that involves academia, schools, research and industry, start-ups and all innovators. All this is done in Rome also thanks to the role of facilitator played by the Chamber of Commerce and the commitment of all the partners who have shared with us the passion, work and purpose of the event. I am really proud – he concludes Tagliavanti – to be able to celebrate, this year, the tenth edition, in a constant growth of projects and the public involved. We are an event that has evolved and strengthened over time that facilitates and talks about technological innovation by connecting people and ideas. A platform capable of involving innovation enthusiasts in co-planning, learning, training and matchmaking paths “.

“Maker Faire Rome – afferma Luciano Mocci, president of Innova Camera, a special company of the Rome Chamber of Commerce – continues to grow and attract the attention of an ever wider audience and this is also thanks to the ability not to stop in the face of obstacles and to overcome difficulties. We have reached the tenth edition and, with great satisfaction, we continue to spread the culture of Open Innovation by allowing the production system to use ideas, solutions, tools and technological skills that come from outside and from below. Rome has shown that it can compete, at high levels, in the field of innovation: if this happened, it was thanks to the ability of Maker Faire Rome to build a bridge between Rome, Italy and Europe. Therefore, new perspectives are opening up for our city, which must be further consolidated ”.