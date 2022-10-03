The Maker Faire Rome turns 10 and celebrates them with a Special Edition, which is divided into a series of events and initiatives that do not end in the three ‘classic’ days of the event. The main event, which will be hosted in the evocative spaces of the Ostiense gazometer from Romain fact, it will be held from 7 to 9 October with exhibitions, talks, conferences, workshops and musical performances. But in the days preceding a rich program of panels, round tables and keynotes with Italian and international guests will animate the 2022 edition to continue to tell the story of technological progress, connecting people and ideas. This great international fair is in fact a cross-media platform of innovation, an ecosystem in which talents meet, compare, train and have fun, promoting the culture ofopen innovation.

We therefore begin on 3 October with the format ‘Common ground‘ from ‘Waiting for Maker Faire Rome‘. Three days of debates until 5 October on three strategic issues: health, electronics and culture. An appointment to celebrate the connected worlds, the changemaker communities that are changing the scenarios in which we move, and the way traditional organizations relate to these communities to develop new models and solutions. In particular, prestigious speakers will meet with each other and with the public to discuss the aspects social, economic and environmental of these three macro themes and the industrial sectors of reference, evaluating the impact they have on the city of Rome and the rest of the country and analyzing all aspects related to skills: from training to Life-long Learning, up to widespread education. Space will also be given to issues of social importance such aseducationl’inclusion and the sustainabilitydecisive for understanding the value spectrum embraced by the respective markets.

Thursday 6 October at 5.30 pm begins theOpening Conference #MFR2022, focused on innovation, understood as a ‘common ground’ and a ‘common good’ for everyone, regardless of the sector in which it operates. But also on the potential of one “innovation mindset”, an innovative mentality, fundamental to favor technological development but also personal and collective growth. Many speakers of this day, coming from the world of universities, startups and art.

Friday 7 October the manifestation of Maker Faire Rome starting from 10 and until 9 October the exhibition spaces of the Gazometro Ostiense will host installations, talks, performances and inventions ranging fromagritech at the roboticsfromartificial intelligence al metaverso and to augmented reality. And the exhibition part will be accompanied by a whole series of workshops, with a great musical and artistic surprise. In fact, the dedicated sections of Maker Art e Maker Music they will explore the encounter between sound, arts, science and technology. In particular, the immersive installation Soundscape will envelop the audience with 360-degree audio and video; while the project ‘Storms’ of the artist Quayola it will provide a digital reinterpretation of our cultural heritage.

The 2022 edition will also have a Main channel, always live, from which many stories of innovation will be told. A television studio will also be operational, to meet and listen to national and international protagonists of the world of innovation. In the end, from 7 to 11 November a series of events will fill the days of the Maker Learn Festival, with talks, mini-conferences and workshops offered free of charge by exhibitors. All events will be available online.

To register and participate in the events, just go to the Maker Faire Rome web page, where you can consult the complete program and timetables.