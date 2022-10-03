When music and technology meet, they create a unique sensory experience. I am proof of this performance immersive that will animate the Maker Musicthe thematic area dedicated to music as part of the international event Maker Faire Rome, now in its tenth edition. Technology, augmented musical creativity and visual art are the ingredients of Soundscapethe soundscape that from 7 to 9 October will be created in the spaces of the Gazometro Ostiense in the capital.

At the heart of the performance is the public (100 seats)surrounded at 360 ° by sounds, images and light design: people will be called to live and listen to music in a different way, no longer in front of a stage as happens in concerts, but in a multidirectional.

“Soundscape is an organism composed of sounds, pixels and lights that will receive, transmit and process the suggestions of the artists who generate it. A network of impulses that will envelop the viewer in a living and immersive space, a dreamlike journey through the arts that merge in a single universal language, ancestral with the public at the center “, explain the artists of Studio Clichèamong the guests of Maker Music 2022. They will also perform with them NAIP, Teho Teardo e Samuelbetween electronic live and performances accompanied by theatrical elements.

It will be the curator of this innovative journey into sound Andrea Laiwhich will talk about the making of music, from the point of view of innovation, creativity and technology.

Soundscape will be inhabited by immersive performances every day from 7 to 9 October from 13.00 to 19.00. To attend the performances at 2.00 pm by NAIP, Teho Teardo, Studio Cliché and Samuel, reservations are required via the website.