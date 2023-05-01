Home » Malware scam disguises itself as Starfield open beta
Malware scam disguises itself as Starfield open beta

If you Google the Starfield open beta right now, not only will you not find any official content related to the game, but you’ll find a sketchy-looking website at the top of the search page.

If you visit this site (and we strongly advise you not to), you may start to see some very obvious signs that this is not legitimate at all. Just make sure you don’t hit the download button for the fake beta, as that’s sure to leave you with some dangerous malware.

There’s no mention of the Bethesda team’s open beta for Starfield, but that doesn’t seem like an improbable future. We’ve got plenty of time until September, but even if there’s a chance the Starfield beta will show up somewhere in the future, it hasn’t arrived yet, and the site called bizongrow dot com is sure to be a scam.

