Man gets stung by 250 “killer bees” together, here are the consequences

John Fischer, a 60-year-old man from Arizona, was walking his neighborhood with his dog when, suddenly, he was attacked by more than 250 bees. John was in a wheelchair and as he was about to escape the onslaught, he fell and was run over by insects.

After being taken to the hospital, doctors reported that he had removed more than 250 stingers, but first they had to inject him with morphine for the pain. Arms, eyes, mouth, ears, legs and back… and the bees didn’t even spare the dog, who suffered about 50 stings.

Incredibly, however, both the man and his furry friend survived. “Killer bees” aren’t like hornets – those are much more dangerous – but they are”Africanized bees“, first bred by a Brazilian scientist attempting to combine the vast honey yields of European honey bees with the warmer climate adaptation of African honey bees.

The hybrid creatures migrated north from Brazil, through South and Central America to the United States. Over the years, their aggressive behavior and high tendency to sting as a group it earned them their nickname. In fact, stings from individual bees, even from killer bees, rarely cause death (3% of the time).

A recent publication in the magazine Clinical Case Reports estimates that 50 to 500 bee stings at a time are enough to kill a full grown man, but the fatal number is estimated to be higher, a around 1,100 for an adult and 500 for a childenduring 10 stings for every pound of body weight.

The 250 stings reported by Fischer, therefore, were probably below the lethal threshold. However, such attacks they have caused deaths in the past: A 23-year-old hiker died of 1,000 stings in 2016, while a man in Arizona died of hundreds of stings in 2021; others, however, have survived a number of similar stings … and for this reason it is still not clear why sometimes they are fatal and other times not.

Fortunately Fischer and his dog Pippin both survived.