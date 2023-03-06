Listen to the audio version of the article

George Zhao knows our country well, having been the managing director of Huawei Italia for several years. He is now the CEO of Honor, at the time an offshoot of Huawei from which he has been independent for more than two years following the famous ban. «I consider Italy my second home – he explains in an interview with Sole 24 Ore in Barcelona, ​​during the Mwc-. I’m going back to Europe for the first time since 2019. The scenario has changed a lot. People replace their phones less frequently, partly because the models look more alike. Let’s take Apple, the number 1 on the market, what difference do you see in terms of design between the iPhone 13 and 14?».

The «question we must ask ourselves is: why should a consumer buy one of our phones? We don’t have to ask him, but ask us.” For this reason, Honor launched the new Magic 5 Pro in Barcelona and “brought a new philosophy: let’s move from a techno-centric vision to one that puts man at the center”. Which «also means investing in software. With MagicOS we want to make the user experience continuous in the use of our various devices, from the PC to the telephone to the watch».

Honor in China in the fourth quarter of 2022 was second and close to Vivo, with an annual growth of 34.4% against a decline of more than 20% of the main competitors. «We have had good development in China, but we are far from perfect – he continues -. Like Honor we have been strong in the younger segment. Honor 10 did very well. We are like a startup with still limited capabilities, but now we have hired many talents and we have a varied offer for all price ranges». Will you do the same in Europe? «I am convinced and confident that we are well prepared. We are committed to long-term development, one step at a time. One product at a time.”

However, the estimates for 2023, at market level, are still negative. «We cannot settle down in the macroeconomic context. We have to find our way, improve, change. Honor doesn’t want to be a conservative company. We have to do something positive to stand out. All industry players need to be more open, collaborative, and we need to support each other. Otherwise investments are reduced, products become less innovative, and purchase motivations diminish. Today it is a small problem, but it can become a disaster».

Last question on the leaflets, since Honor has launched its Magic VS outside of China. What future? «We will see two solutions capable of coexisting. In the last 20 years smartphones have integrated a lot of other devices: wallet, camera, scanner to name a few. Now they are probably ready to integrate the tablet».