Synology introduced two-bay DiskStation DS223j, designed for managing and sharing files in small to medium-sized offices and teams. Equipped with Synology’s intuitive DiskStation Manager (DSM), DS223j has a serie of options and applications for daily data management and archiving. Including file sharing and sync, backup and video surveillance.

More efficiency to manage and share files

Michael Wang, Product Manager presso Synology

The DS223j is an excellent NAS for small environments, such as small offices, or even for medium environments. With the DS223j, customers acquire low-power hardware with all the data management and data protection tools needed to manage files efficiently.

Collaboration and remote work

The DS223j supports up to 36TB of raw storage. An efficient solution, ideal for small teams who can thus consolidate their data on a single platform that facilitates access and protects security. It is based on the DSM operating system, which includes a variety of backup, file sharing and synchronization applications that can be used to enhance collaboration and remote working.

Manage and share files with the new DiskStation DS223j

Files can be managed in safetyanytime, anywhere with cross-device access. Plus, with the included Synology Photos app, users can back up, share, and organize photos using smart management tools. Compared to previous units, DS223j can handle more complex tasks and more concurrent users. Experience 180% faster file indexing in Synology Drive and 200% faster image indexing in Synology Photos.

A supporto del file system Btrfs

With the release of the new DSM 7.2 in late spring, DS223j will be the first J-series Synology NAS to support the Btrfs file system. Thus, self-healing to mitigate data corruption and Synology’s Snapshot Replication feature will be available. By creating frequent snapshots of a point in time, users can undo any accidental and unwanted changes made to files.

Constant file synchronization

With Synology Drive, users can easily share and sync files across PCs, Macs and mobile devices anywhere in the world. Thus helping teams working across time zones and making sure their work is smooth and productive. The DS223j can also integrate with cloud service providers, such as Google Drive, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive. This allows users to save files to/from third party cloud drives without ever to compromise full ownership of the data.

Manage and share files

Trusted by 500,000 locations worldwide, Synology Surveillance Station helps you secure your spaces. With support for more than 8,300 tested IP cameras, Surveillance Station tools allow you to efficiently monitor video feeds, detect security-threatening events, and analyze images. DS223j can be used to monitor up to 12 IP cameras. With C2 Surveillance, users can easily encrypt, archive and backup surveillance footage to the cloud if needed.

