Management Techniques: Management-by-Techniques | TechSmith

The world of work has changed fundamentally in recent years. Hybrid working models are becoming more and more normal, with the result that the work results and not just the presence at the workplace are increasingly important. But what does this mean for leadership techniques? Do management-by-techniques, whose beginnings date back to the 1950s, still play a role? And how can they contribute to the company’s success and good cooperation in the workplace? Read what distinguishes management-by-techniques and what challenges there are for management techniques today.

What are leadership techniques?

Leadership techniques are different approaches, methods and strategies that managers use to motivate, guide and direct the company’s employees. The aim of management techniques is to optimize employee management in such a way that the company’s goals are achieved as much as possible by the employees and their work performance. In addition, leadership techniques aim, among other things, to create a positive work environment and to achieve the organizational goals of the company.

Management techniques differ in the following parameters, among others:

Role of the manager in the company and team Role of the employee in the company and team How the manager treats the employee How the employee treats the manager

What are management-by-techniques?

“Management-by-techniques” do not denote a fixed category of management techniques, but are a collective term for various management techniques and approaches that contain the term “management-by-…”. Below are some of the most commonly used leadership techniques found in the business world. We present you with a selection of these common management techniques, the common goal of which is to lead employees in order to achieve the goals of a company.

Management-by-Objectives (MbO)

The leadership technique management-by-objectives goes back to a theory by Peter Ferdinand Druck from 1954. With this technique, specific goals and performance indicators are defined together with the employees, which are derived from the corporate goals. Part of the MbO is also the agreement of additional measures to achieve these goals, such as tools or further education and training. Progress is regularly reviewed and employees are motivated and supported to achieve these goals. In the MbO, the focus is increasingly on the employee and his or her ideas, which can be actively contributed.

Management-by-Results

In management-by-results, too, the focus is on the results and successes that are to be achieved by the employees. Management sets clear goals and evaluates employee performance based on the results achieved. In contrast to management-by-objectives, it is not absolutely necessary to involve the employee in the definition of goals.

Management-by-Exception

With management-by-exception, managerial intervention is only intended in exceptional cases, i.e. when special situations or deviations from the desired results occur. The management focuses mainly on the monitoring of critical processes and only intervenes when there is a need for action.

Management-by-Delegation

Management-by-delegation describes a leadership technique in which managers delegate certain responsibilities and powers to employees who are qualified to do so. The manager delegates selected tasks or decisions to employees and trusts them to carry them out independently and successfully. However, overall responsibility remains with the manager. Extensive tasks can be divided into smaller tasks and implemented quickly and easily. The requirements for and the necessary number of managers in a company can also be reduced through management-by-delegation.

Management-by-Motivation

Management-by-motivation focuses on leading employees through motivation and incentives. Managers must understand the needs of their employees and promote them in a targeted manner in order to increase their performance. Behavior-oriented incentives should bind employees more closely to the company, inspire them for their tasks and thus lead to the best possible results.

Management-by-Systems

Management-by-systems describes a management technique that focuses on the optimal design and control of processes, systems and procedures with the aim of improving the efficiency, quality and performance of a company. This management technique is based on the assumption that success not only depends on the people involved, but also on well-designed and optimized workflows and processes.

What is the significance of management-by-techniques today

The management-by-techniques listed above are just a selection of existing management techniques. The list could be extended. There are also: management-by-coaching, management-by-walking-around, management-by-crisis, management-by-participation, management-by-control-and-direction and management-by-information-and-communication . None of these management techniques alone will be able to cover the needs and specific requirements of a company today. Often there is a combination of leadership techniques in companies that have been designed depending on the entrepreneurial challenges and goals.

In today’s working world, it is important to adapt management techniques to the special requirements of hybrid working models and remote management. Teams working remotely in particular need concrete target agreements on the one hand and trust and the opportunity to work independently on the other. In addition, management-by-systems is also gaining in importance, since well thought-out processes and a perfectly functioning digital infrastructure are essential for modern work models and hybrid work trends.

Fully functional trial version of Snagit

New to Snagit? Try out all the screen recording and screen video features. Edit your screenshots and add lists, annotations or graphic elements.

Download Free Trial

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

