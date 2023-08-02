Manufacturer-neutral advice for the best adhesive

Adhesive expertise from professionals for professionals for demanding industrial applications

Manufacturer-independent advice – at RUDERER the guarantee for the perfect adhesive solution.

Adhesives in industry and trade are invisible high-tech connections with different properties. Filtering out the right adhesive from the large number of adhesives is complex and time-consuming for the non-specialist. With the goal of always finding the “best adhesive solution for demanding, industrial and manual requirements”, RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH goes hand in hand with manufacturer-independent advice. In addition to our own technicoll® adhesive brand, the highly qualified team of consultants at RUDERER has a wide and extensive product range of all leading branded premium adhesives at its disposal. The best adhesive solution for the experts is the one that meets all technological, economic and ecological aspects. A challenge that requires a lot of expert knowledge. Thanks to the neutral and independent product recommendations of the experts, RUDERER customers can be sure of one thing: they will receive the right adhesive for every bonding project and every application, no matter how complex.

The right glue. What qualities does it have to have? What materials does it have to stick to? What does demanding joining mean in industry and trade? RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH has been dealing with these questions for 35 years. The company is known throughout Europe for its extensive range of high-quality premium adhesives and covers almost all types of adhesives: contact, hot-melt and reactive adhesives, dissolving and sprayable adhesives, adhesives and sealants, dispersions and cyanoacrylates. A very wide range that meets RUDERER’s claim of offering every customer the best adhesive solution for their specific requirements and application.

Adhesive expertise from professionals for professionals

Working together with reliable, competent partners is of great importance, especially in adhesive technology, which has developed into a cutting-edge technology. Especially in lightweight construction in the automotive and aircraft industries, the requirements for highly dynamically resilient special adhesives are growing. The reason is the increasing variety of materials and composite systems. Each new recipe makes it even more difficult for users to filter out the right adhesive from the huge range on offer. In Germany alone there are thousands of adhesives from dozens of manufacturers. Choosing the right adhesive therefore requires time, adhesive know-how and, above all, knowledge of the industry. At RUDERER, these parameters combine to provide full-service advice from professionals for professionals.

“In the case of complex projects, our adhesives experts are in close dialogue with users,” says Jens Ruderer, Managing Director of RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH. “This makes it possible to understand the individual requirements and sometimes very high demands of customers from industry and trade and to implement them in a solution-oriented manner.” RUDERER’s product portfolio includes high-tech premium adhesives and sealants from all well-known manufacturers such as Araldite, HB Fuller , Sika, Panacol, Kömmerling, Otto-Chemie, Weiss-Chemie, Loctite, Teroson and Lord.

The in-house adhesive brand technicoll®, which is used internationally in many industries, rounds off the extensive range. In the in-house laboratory, the experts at RUDERER work continuously to develop the best customer-specific adhesive recipes for application-oriented formulations and visually appealing adhesive results.

With the right advice on the right adhesive

At RUDERER, quality is not only in the product range, in the raw materials, the technology and the adhesive formulations, but also in the consulting service. Since the company is primarily concerned with a perfect result when gluing, customers are always offered the best product from a technological, economic and ecological point of view. Regardless of which manufacturer it is. Thanks to many years of cooperation with many adhesive manufacturers, an excellently trained application technology department and our own testing laboratory, RUDERER is not tied to any manufacturer or brand.

The knowledge of the importance of the right adhesive is so great that tunnel vision would only limit oneself to one’s own product range. The experts at RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH support their customers in the best possible way so that every customer gets the perfect adhesive formulation for their application. Thanks to decades of practical experience in the most demanding and unusual applications, their help is a guarantee for the best bonding results. Project-accompanying test bonding and certified aging tests, which are carried out in our own laboratory to secure the results, additionally secure each bonding process.

Everything from a single source – in terms of the perfect solution

Can the adhesive properly wet the surface? Is he flexible? bridging gaps? heat resistant? Is it able to conduct heat and insulate electrically at the same time? These and other questions decide whether an adhesive is permanent or not. “Our adhesive experts share their specialist knowledge with the users. In a meeting, they first analyze the framework conditions for the use of adhesives, provide advice, make manufacturer-independent adhesive recommendations and then accompany adhesive projects as required, from test bonding and certification to successful completion. This makes RUDERER a solution partner for demanding applications that supplies everything from a single source,” explains Managing Director Petra Ruderer.

Further information at www.ruderer.de

About RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GMBH

RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GMBH is your specialist for a wide variety of premium industrial adhesives. We are a constantly growing, second-generation family business. Our head office is in Zorneding near Munich. With more than 30 years of product and industry expertise in the field of adhesives, we can optimally support our customers from industry and trade and accompany them in adhesive projects – both with the right adhesive products and with the necessary know-how about composites and technologies , and applications.

We are dealers and we are manufacturers. This not only guarantees our customers the best technological adhesive solution in each case, but also very high product availability for fast, stable supply chains thanks to our large warehouse, as well as the greatest possible flexibility, e.g.

Our wide and deep range of adhesives includes many premium adhesives from well-known manufacturers such as technicoll, Araldite, Sika, HB Fuller, 3M, Panacol, Otto-Chemie, Kömmerling, Born2Bond (Bostik), Weiss-Chemie, Drei Bond, Loctite, Teroson. We select our suppliers carefully and make sure that we only include adhesives of excellent quality in our portfolio. Access to many different adhesive brands enables us to offer our customers brand-independent advice, always manufacturer-neutral in terms of the best solution for the respective requirement. In our technical center we can carry out test bonding for our customers in order to be able to determine the right adhesive. This is always helpful and sensible when the customer does not know the exact properties of the materials to be bonded. In addition, we can carry out aging tests, climate change tests, etc. for our customers and determine tensile shear strengths. If our customers do not have free production capacities or lack the adhesive know-how, we take care of the adhesive projects and carry out the adhesive work on a contract basis.

With our own brand, the traditional brand technicoll®, ( www.technicoll.de) we offer a complete range of adhesives for professional applications and, if necessary, modify or develop the right adhesive for individual customer requirements. technicoll® has been known on the adhesives market for over 50 years. For decades we have been successfully supplying the key sectors of industry, such as automotive/transportation/special vehicle construction, the plastics industry, the upholstery industry or the metal industry

As a future-oriented family company in the 2nd generation, we attach great importance to the training and further education of our employees. The focus of our specialized team is always to advise our customers competently with in-depth technical know-how and, if necessary, to support them throughout entire projects.

Our future is digital. We recognized this back in 2007 and launched our online shop www.ottozeus.de. There, our customers receive all high-quality adhesive brands, the right accessories, a lot of important information and, if necessary, adhesive advice over the phone – all quickly and reliably, just as you would expect from an online shop. The extensive range of adhesives on www.ottozeus.de includes almost 1000 items that can be ordered 24/7 by commercial customers from retail, trade and industry, as well as experienced do-it-yourselfers.

Further information at www.ruderer.de, www.technicoll.de and www.ottozeus.de

company contact

RUDERER Klebertechnik GmbH

Petra Rower

Harthauserstrasse 2

85604 Zorneding

+49 (0) 8106 24 21-0

+49 (0) 8106 24 21-19

Press contact

LEAD Industrie-Marketing GmbH

Andre Gessner

Main Street 46

83684 Tegernsee

+49 (0) 8022 91 53-188

+49 (0) 8022 91 53-189

