Manufacturing Experience Map, use data strategically

And Iconsultingthe interactive map that helps companies in the sector Manufacturing to understand the true potential of data for different business needs.

The strong digitization that has involved the manufacturing sector in recent years has led a growing number of companies to adopt a data-driven approach. A path that, however, is not always easy to implement. Huge quantities of data are produced daily by each departmental area of ​​companies: a real asset that requires skilled and expert management to generate value.

The use of data in a strategic way is, in fact, the engine of a modern manufacturing, competitive and able to face unpredictable market situations. To enable data-driven initiatives within companies belonging to the manufacturing world, it is therefore essential to address real changes in all compartments, from internal organization to the supply chain.

Use data strategically

Yet, it often appears complex to understand which solutions can be implemented to implement innovation. Into this scenario fits the Manufacturing Experience Map created by Iconsulting, the leading Italian consultancy company focused on creating strategic value starting from data. It is an interactive widget that reveals how artificial intelligence and analytics can be decisive for the future of every company in the manufacturing sector. In fact, the Map analyzes 5 areas (Organization, Procurement, Supply Chain, Controlling and Customer), 8 departments (Supplier, R&D, CdG, Production, Warehouse, Quality, HR, SOP) and illustrates 18 use cases which, from Sustainability to Image Recognition, respond to the needs of the various divisions, revealing the strategies adopted and the results achievable.

The purpose of the tool is, therefore, to show the potential for action available to organizations that can count on data and to help them understand how to respond to different business needs through Iconsulting’s development methodology and technology.

Alfredo Formisano, Director of Iconsulting

With the Manufacturing Experience Map we wanted to outline and share with the entire industry a clear and effective vision of the opportunities provided by data, technology and our methodology to promptly satisfy every business need. A tool which, based on use cases deriving from concrete and tangible experiences developed for our customers, offers cutting-edge solutions aimed at achieving the objective, contributing to progress and innovation.