many discounts on Honor products including smartphones, notebooks and accessories • Techzilla

At the starting line are the HONOR Days which will last for ten daysfrom 13 to 23 October, will allow users to purchase the flagship products of the line up at an affordable price. From 13 to 23 October, users will be able to purchase the brand’s main devices in a wide range of ways from phones, to tablets up to the latest notebook model, at an unmissable price.

Smartphones and devices from the entire brand line up can be purchased on Hihonor.com until 10/23 at a reduced and truly convenient price.

HONOR MagicBook X16

Available from 10/10 to 23/10 at the price of €699.90 instead of €899.90.

Equipped with 12th generation Intel Core i5 processors, the new Image PC containing electronics, computers, computers, output device

Automatically generated description HONOR guarantees high performance in an elegant and essential design, configuring itself as the perfect model. Indeed, from the moment you turn it on via the practical button with integrated fingerprint sensor, the HONOR laptop has a lot to offer.

A large capacity battery 60Wh capable of supporting up to 9 hours of activity on a single charge and the double SSD slot to expand the storage space by storing large amounts of data are just some of the features that make this device truly powerful. In terms of performance, the FN+P function allows you to freely switch between Smart and High Powered modes. The latter operates with the full power of 45W to offer intense and complete performance. The Smart mode, on the other hand, works silently at 35W with a long-lasting battery. Additionally, the built-in e-book functionality offers a paper-like viewing experience, relieving eye strain while working or reading for a long period of time. The device is thus perfect for those who spend long hours in front of a screen. Indeed, HONOR MagicBook X 16 comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certifications and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free Dual, ensuring greater eye protection and a comfortable viewing experience while studying or working. Finally, thanks to the HONOR Connect and HONOR Share features it will be possible to quickly transfer files, photos and videos from one device to another.

HONOR 90

HONOR 90 is available at a discount in the following versions from 10/10 to 23/10:

HONOR 90, together with the 90 Lite, is part of the new series created by HONOR. Thanks to its powerful and versatile camera it is perfect for all content creators. The new three-camera system consists of a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and macro camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2 MP depth camera that Helps measure distance more accurately. The display is fast and responsive, with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is dynamically adjusted based on the content being viewed to find the optimal balance between visual fluidity and battery life.

Furthermore, thanks to HDR10+ support and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, HONOR 90 guarantees users an exceptional multimedia experience, both on the go and in the comfort of your home.

HONOR 90 LITTLE

HONOR 90 LITE is available at the price of €269.90 instead of €299.90 from 10/10 to 23/10

Automatically generated descriptionHONOR 90 Lite is the smartphone designed to satisfy photography lovers and meet the needs of those who consume a lot of media content using their phone. In fact, thanks to the 100MP rear Main Camera with f/1.9 aperture, the 5MP Wide & Depth Camera, the 2MP Macro Camera and the HDR functionality, it is able to capture close-ups and landscapes with high levels of detail and clarity.

Furthermore, the display is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports a range of solutions that focus on eye health and well-being, including Dynamic Dimming e Circadian Night Display. Finally, HONOR 90 Lite is powered by 5G system MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and a 4500mAh battery. Finally, users who like to have their multimedia content always at hand can take full advantage of the HONOR 90 Lite’s 8GB memory and large 256GB storage drive, which can store 57,808 images, 22,322 songs or 892 videos HD locally.

HONOR Magic5 Pro

HONOR Magic5 Pro is available at the price of €849.90 instead of €1,199.90 from 10/10 to 23/10

Description automatically generatedHONOR Magic5 Pro boasts innovative features in terms of design, display, photography and performance, going beyond industry benchmarks to offer the best flagship smartphone on the market today. Inspired by the beauty of symmetry, HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts a design and workmanship with attention to the smallest details, cwith harmonious bezels on both sides and a Star Wheel triple camera design in the center of the back of the device.

To provide an exceptional photography experience, HONOR this smartphone features the new algorithm Millisecond Falcon Capture, which allows users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity. The camera also boasts an innovative AI Motion Sensing Capture feature, which allows users to capture their best moments, whenever they want. HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with the IMAX Enhanced Movie Master function to make videos with a cinematic style, taking portrait videography to a whole new level.

HONOR Magic5 LITE

HONOR Magic5 LITE is available in the 8+256GB format at the price of €299.90 instead of €389.90 from 10/10 to 23/10

HONOR Magic5 Lite boasts an All-round OLED curved display 6.7-inch 120Hz with a 93% screen-to-device ratio2, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for all your favorite content. Taking eye health into consideration, HONOR Magic5 Lite is equipped with Low Blue Light Technology hardware, technology certified by TÜV Rheinland3to reduce harmful levels of blue light, and is compatible with industry-leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering perfect for today’s always-online generations.

HONOR Magic5 Lite combines an ultra-powerful 5100mAh battery in an extremely compact device. Until now, HONOR Magic5 Lite is the thinnest smartphone to have a battery above 5000mAh, which allows it to support up to 2 days of normal and truly uninterrupted use.

HONOR Pad X9

HONOR Pad X9 at the price of €249.90 instead of €179.90 from 10/10 to 23/10

With a sophisticated and attractive design, HONOR Pad X9 guarantees all users high-level performance, possible thanks to the latest updated version of MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This cutting-edge operating system offers a series of updated and personalized functions to offer customers a smarter experience than the past. Making full use of memory, the powerful Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 685 4G 6nm ensures smooth graphics and fast response, allowing users to easily handle even the most intense and demanding tasks. The device is equipped with a 7250 mAh for long-lasting connectivity, supporting up to 13 hours of video streaming and 12 hours of music, making it ideal for anyone who needs better battery life to enjoy the best entertainment experience. Equipped with an 11.5-inch HONOR FullView display, which supports a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, reproduces 1.07 billion colors and 100% RGB color space, HONOR Pad X9 has an exceptional screen-to-body ratio equal to 86%.

HONOR Pad 8

HONOR Pad 8 at the price of €219.90 instead of €349.90 from 10/10 to 23/10

HONOR Pad 8 offers students and young professionals from all over the world an immersive audiovisual experience and all-round smart functions. Featuring a sleek aluminum body, HONOR Pad 8 weighs just 520g and offers maximum portability and flexibility on the go. Thanks to the 12-inch HONOR FullView 2K display, the device offers a truly immersive entertainment experience. Equipped with eight Large Cavity speakers positioned symmetrically on both sides, the new HONOR Pad 8 offers an unrivaled audio experience, with more powerful and balanced sound effects. It also features an extra-large 7250mAh battery, providing a full day of uninterrupted use for maximum productivity, perfect for those who need a boosted battery to meet their entertainment needs.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Facebook

X

