many discounts until 13/9

Euronics launches the new flyer today“Back to Euronics”, which until 13 September offers a series of very interesting discounts on many electronic and IT products.

Il LG 55UR9100LA 55 inch TV it is available at 499 Euros, with the possibility of making payment in three installments of 166.33 Euros. The 55-inch Hisense QLED 55E79HQ smart TV is also discounted, which goes to 429 euros.

Among smartphones, we point out the Xiaomi Redmi 12 in the 8/256GB configuration at 189 Euros if you opt for the Midnight Black color: the device is equipped with a 6.79-inch screen and 256 gigabytes of storage. The 128 gigabyte iPhone 14 instead goes to 849 Euros and is available in various colors.

In front of the laptop, on the other hand, the Lenovo Gaming 3 with 16-inch screen, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is available at 1199 Euros, with the option to pay in three installments of 399.66 Euros per month. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD instead goes to 699 Euros.

There is no shortage of robot vacuum cleaners. In this case, theiRobot Roomba Combo is available on offer at 269 Euros, with the possibility of paying in three installments of 89.66 Euros via Klarna directly at checkout.

Among the monitors, however, we point out the 24-inch LG 24GN60R at 149 Euros.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted directly through this address.

