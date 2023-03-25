Last week, “Diablo 4” officially opened the Beta test version. I believe that many players who pre-ordered it have downloaded it to experience it. At present, it seems that the positive reviews are greater than the bad reviews. However, during the testing process, it seems that a graphics card appeared. Little surprise. According to foreign media reports, some players on foreign forums reported that when they were playing “Diablo 4”, their RTX 3080 Ti graphics card became bricked, and the whole thing died, and it seemed that they could only send it for repair.

Many foreign players responded that the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card bricked for no reason when playing Diablo 4

According to foreign media Tom’s Hardware, in foreign Reddit forums, there were a few cases where RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards were bricked due to playing the beta version of “Diablo 4”. A user mentioned that his graphics card was Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12GB, after only 20 minutes of playing Diablo 4 beta, it broke (during a cutscene) and couldn’t be restored, so he had to send it to Gigabyte’s warranty for repair:



Later, more and more players responded to this post. For example, one user said that his Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12GB was bricked during the cutscene. In addition, there are also some players who experience sudden crashes and flashbacks during the game. Although the situation encountered by each player is different, it seems that the screen turns black and the fan on the graphics card runs at high speed. Although it can be restarted, the screen will not display any screen, which means that the graphics card is hung up.

At present, it seems that the most popular graphics cards are from Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, but there are still other brands of players. The following is the total number of cases by Tom’s Hardware:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Total 6 Cases

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12G Total 3 Cases

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12G Total 1 case

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Total 1 case

Unknown GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Total 5 Cases

Unknown GeForce RTX 3080 total 1 case

1 case of unknown AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

But it should be noted that not every GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card player has encountered it, and even some players have experienced crashes during the game, but the graphics card has not been bricked, so if you are like this, you should not worry too much .

Neither Gigabyte nor Blizzard have responded to this matter yet, but it should not be a disaster. The beta version has been open for several days so far, and only sporadic cases have been reported. Players don’t need to worry too much. But really bad luck, it seems that it can only be solved by sending it for repair.

Source: Tom’s Hardware